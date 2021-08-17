THE Queen is reportedly staying at her summer residence after a worker at Balmoral tested positive for Covid-19.
Her Majesty, 95, will continue her stay at the Scottish castle despite a member of staff being sent home on Saturday following a PCR test, reports the Scottish Sun.
A source told the paper: “All the staff at Balmoral are tested for Covid daily and on Saturday this person showed up as positive.
“They were sent home and the staff canteen and bar were shut. They’re on a separate block on the estate.
“Workers have been told to wear masks and to socially distance but the royals themselves are pretty much carrying on as they were.
“But the Queen has decided food will continue being served by servants and the family will still go out shooting stag and having picnics on the estate.
“Although Her Majesty is 95 and has been double jabbed, the feeling is she still has to be careful yet she’s determined to carry on as normal. She does not want to overreact.”
