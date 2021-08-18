A new Royal Bank of Scotland £50 note has been released into circulation across the country as part of the bank's Fabric of Nature series.

The notes feature images of Scottish ospreys as well as education pioneer Flora Stevenson.

But what is the significance on the ospreys, and who exactly was Flora Stevenson?

Here's everything you need to know in case you get your hands on one of the new £50 notes.

Who was Flora Stevenson?





Glasgow-born Flora Stevenson was a Scottish education pioneer in the 19th and 20th centuries.

She focussed on education for poor and neglected children as well as young girls, who at this time received limited teaching compared to boys.

One of four daughters, their house in Edinburgh now bears a plaque stating "women of achievement", with one of her sisters, Louisa, an early suffragist.

Both Flora and Louisa were heavily involved in getting women included in university education, and Flora was one of the first women in the UK to serve on a school board.

It was a role she held for the rest of her life after being elected in 1872, eventually becoming the chairperson of the board.

Believing firmly in education as a means to improve deprived children's lives, her initiatives included schemes offering free food and clothes in exchange for a commitment to attending school.

Meanwhile, she also played an instrumental role in moving girls' education forward: disapproving of the inequality between boys and girls lessons, the latter focussing largely on needlework, she told a newspaper: "By all means let the girls of this generation be trained to be good "housemothers" but let it not be forgotten that the well-being of the family depends equally on the "housefather"."

In addition to the new bank note, Flora Stevenson lends he name to a primary school in Edinburgh, and was awarded the freedom of the City of Edinburgh in 1905, the same year she died.

Speaking of her legacy, chairman of the bank's Scotland board, Malcolm Buchanan, said: "Flora Stevenson’s legacy touches many aspects of Scottish life that our nation can be proud of: education, commitment, dedication and creating opportunity."

What is the significance of the ospreys?

The inclusion of the Scottish ospreys on the note aims to recognise their status as protected species.

The birds of prey live in Scotland over the summer months, before emigrating to Africa in the winter.

In the early 20th century, ospreys were almost extinct throughout the UK; believed to be a threat to fish farming, they were frequently killed off.

The birds now have the highest level of legal protection in the UK against shooting and egg collecting and are, as a result, much more prevalent in Britain.

Which branches will have the note available from Wednesday?





In the next two weeks, the note will be available in all branches across Scotland, but only certain branches will have it from Wednesday.

Here is where you can find the note on Wednesday August 18:

– 78 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1HH

– 30 Sandgate, Ayr, KA7 1BY

– 3 High Street, Dundee, DD1 9LY

– 142/144 Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH2 4EQ

– 36 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, EH2 2AD

– 10 Gordon Street, Glasgow, G1 3PL

– 23 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3AD

– 29 Harbour Road, Inverness, IV1 1NU

– 1 Moncrieff Street, Paisley, PA3 2AW