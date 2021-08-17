UNION chiefs fighting to protect the future of hundreds of Glasgow Life jobs have called for an extra £17million to be found to allow all venues to reopen.



Unison representatives held a crucial meeting with senior officers from the arms-length organisation which looks after culture and leisure services on behalf of Glasgow City Council and council officers.

The charitable trust suffered devastating losses due to lockdown closures. Glasgow Life has lost £38m during the pandemic and its estimated income for 2021/22 is just £6.4m.

An agreed council funding deal will see Glasgow Life receive a guaranteed £100m for the next four years to open 90 out of its 171 venues. Without further funding, they say they cannot reopen any more venues.

Flagship Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery reopened earlier this year

Glasgow Life said the job cuts would be made over a five year period and would not involve compulsory redundancies.

Last month Unison said Glasgow Life failed to properly consult staff about the plans and raised a grievance.

Brian Smith, Unison Glasgow branch secretary, said: “We restated that the trade union's main objective was to win £17m from either the council or Scottish Government to reopen all the venues.”

He said they were told that if Glasgow Life got the extra money then there would be no or few job cuts. The 500 jobs figure is an arithmetical calculation based on the £17m required.

In the absence of more money, it is understood the organisation reiterated there would be no compulsory redundancies and explained job reductions would be through voluntary job role changes, deletion of posts as people leave and voluntary retirement/redundancy.

St Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art

Mr Smith added: “We have confirmation of the size of the problem. If the extra cash was forthcoming there wouldn’t be a risk to 500 posts. However, if they don’t get the money it looks like it is the only way savings can be made.

“Our members are naturally anxious particularly if they work in venues which have yet to reopen. Even with the statement of no compulsories, redeployment can still bring it concerns about their future.

"So, main fight remains winning more money from out with Glasgow Life to protect jobs and services.”

This latest development comes as The Herald leads a campaign for A Fair Deal for Glasgow calling for the city’s venues and treasures to be funded appropriately and for both the Scottish and UK governments to come together to deliver a new funding plan for Glasgow’s culture and leisure services.

Glasgow Life were contacted for a comment.



