CAMPAIGNERS have called for tougher restrictions on alcohol sales in Scotland following a “devastating” jump in deaths caused by excess drinking.

There were 1,190 alcohol-specific deaths during 2020, up by 17 per cent on the previous year. It was also the highest annual death toll since 2008.

Source: National Records of Scotland

It came as separate figures revealed that the number of probable suicides had declined slightly, from 833 in 2019 to 805 last year, despite fears over the pandemic’s impact on mental health.

However, the National Records of Scotland report also noted that the number of people taking their own lives between June and September, when Covid restrictions had been eased, was “consistently above average” and “higher than any previous value for those months”with 28% more suicides compared with the same four-month period for 2015 to 2019.

In contrast, the increase in alcohol deaths – which was almost entirely driven by a spike in mortality among men – largely coincided with periods of lockdown during April and October to November.

Suicides and alcohol deaths peaked at different points in the pandemic, with suicides increasing as restrictions eased while alcohol deaths clustered around lockdown periods

Previous research has indicated that the pandemic “polarised” drinking habits, leading moderate drinkers to stop or reduce consumption while already heavy drinkers spiralled.

Around two-thirds of the deaths were due liver disease. Provisional figures for England and Wales indicate that alcohol deaths south of the Border may have risen even more sharply, by 19.6%, in 2020.

Minimum pricing was previously hailed for helping to cut alcohol deaths in 2019 by 10%, but Dr Alastair MacGilchrist, chair of the expert medical body Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP), said the latest figures “show progress has been halted, probably at least in part due to changed drinking patterns during the pandemic”.

He added: “The Scottish Government needs to take further action to limit the harm caused by alcohol, starting with increasing the minimum unit price from 50p to 65p.

"There is also a raft of other WHO-endorsed measures which should be taken forward, from restricting marketing and preventing children’s exposure to alcohol advertising through to restricting accessibility of alcohol.

"And the time has come to ensure that everyone who has a problem with alcohol has easy access to the treatment and support they need, to help reduce consumption and begin recovery."

Alcohol deaths in Scotland were 4.3 times higher, and the suicide rate three times higher, in the most deprived communities compared with the most affluent.

Rachel Cackett, executive director of Samaritans Scotland, said the figures were also a “stark reminder” of the impact of inequalities on mental health.

She added: “Scotland’s next suicide strategy must focus on reducing this gap, particularly as more people may experience economic hardship following the pandemic.”

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said she was “deeply saddened” by the figures on alcohol deaths.

She added: “In the last year we have worked with alcohol organisations to get services back to pre-pandemic levels as quickly as possible. This includes additional funding to extend outreach initiatives which identify people at risk, address their immediate health concerns, and get them the support they need.

“We will continue our work to strengthen treatment and support services, with implementation of UK-wide clinical guidelines, improved staff training, and work to address complex needs.”

Mental Wellbeing Minister Kevin Stewart said the Government's suicide action plan currently being rolled out “includes a strong focus on supporting local suicide prevention planning” as well as processes for providing local authorities with more timely data on probable suicide deaths".

He added: “The Scottish Government is also working to ensure emotional and practical support for families bereaved by suicide.

"We have invested £510,000 for a pilot service that will support people bereaved by suicide in NHS Highland and NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

“We are also working with COSLA and stakeholders to produce a new long-term suicide prevention strategy for Scotland for publication in September 2022.

"The new strategy will be outcomes-focussed, and its development will be directed by the voices of lived experience, informed by data and evidence, and adopt a cross-government approach to ensure we continue to take all actions it can to prevent suicide.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free in confidence any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit, and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.