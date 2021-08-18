A group of protesters stating they hope to ‘free Scotland’ from ‘corrupt powers' have claimed to seize Edinburgh Castle.

Officers attended the historical landmark after reports that a group of protesters had gathered within the Castle grounds at around 5.05pm on Tuesday,

In a video, a protester claims: “Edinburgh Castle belongs to the people of Scotland.

"High treason has been committed.

"We are using article 61 of the Magna Carta. We have had enough. The people of Scotland have had enough and today we claim our power back.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh Castle: Police officer sustains minor injuries after protesters gather

Police were called to the following the gathering just after 5pm with the small group also broadcasting a Facebook Live video.

Officers have since confirmed that one man was arrested for disorder related offences and a police officer sustained minor injuries during this arrest

In the 13-minute video, a woman also says the castle “belongs to the people” and that they are “taking our power back”.

She adds the Scottish people have been “lied to all our lives” and that the “building belongs to us, we have taken the castle back” in an effort to “restore the rule of law”.

Another man then says: “Treason’s been going on for that long now, we can’t sit back and let everybody perish under the stupid legislation and fraudulent government tyranny, so let’s just take it all back, not just the castle.”

The woman then speaks again calling for “no more enslavement” and the “people and commonwealth are going to be free”.

She tells viewers they are going to “take everybody down”, including government, the courts and “the crown is coming down today”.

After saying the group is “putting we, the people, back into power”, a second man adds: “We are the people.”

In the broadcast, the woman also claims “corrupt, evil, satanic paedophiles are running this country” and Scots have been kept “like peasants for 800 years”.

As police appear, she shouts “notice to compel” and informs officers they are seizing the castle under article 61 of Magna Carta – “the only law in the land” – which predates the Act of Union.

The woman claims to have informed Chief Constable Iain Livingstone of the action (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said: “A group of around 20 individuals entered Edinburgh Castle this evening without payment. After refusing requests to leave the premises Police Scotland were called to the site and are dealing with the matter. There are no other visitors currently on site.”

Superintendent Gerry Corrigan, Police Scotland said “Officers attended at Edinburgh Castle following reports that a group of protesters had gathered within the Castle grounds at around 5.05pm on Tuesday, 17 August, 2021. The group later dispersed. One man was arrested for disorder related offences and a police officer sustained minor injuries during this arrest. A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal”