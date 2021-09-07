Lateral flow tests are becoming part of our every day lives as we learn to live with the presence of Covid.

With results coming through in less than 30 minutes, it's a quick and easy way to check if you are carrying the virus.

But did you know we were meant to be logging the results of these tests?

Reporting the result of each lateral flow test you do helps the government keep track of the presence of Covid in the community, and can help to identify outbreaks on a local level.

Test results can be logged on the UK Government website - here's how to do it.

How to report your Covid lateral flow test result

To log your Covid lateral flow test result, first visit this website.

You should report your result to the NHS every time you take a lateral flow and as soon as possible after the result as come through; after 24 hours you will no longer be able to report the outcome of your test.

It gives you the option to sign in and create an account, where the details of all your tests will be stored.

If you are running short on time you can continue as a guest, but your test results will not be saved for future.

The form will then ask you some administrative questions, including who you are reporting the results for and which country you live in.

It will also ask you why you have taken the test.

You then have to enter the test ID number which can be found below the QR code on the testing strip.

Alternatively, if you are on your phone, you can scan the QR code.

Once you have completed the form, you should recieve a confirmation text which you can use as proof to enter events in Scotland, some of which require evidence of a negative test.