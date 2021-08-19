New cases of Covid-19 have shot up in just a matter of a few days across Scotland.

The number of new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Scotland has reached a six-week high today with 3,367 cases confirmed by the Scottish Government within the past 24 hours.

That figure is more than double than the number of cases published on Monday - which totalled 1,567.

The number of new cases reported on Tuesday was 1,815 and on Wednesday was 2,538.

Daily figures have relatively stayed stable and under 2,000 since the middle of July.

The total of daily tests has also jumped up in the last two days - 39,660 were reported on Thursday while there was just 17,354 on Monday.

Scottish pupils have returned back to school this week and have been urged to take regular tests throughout the week.

When cases are particularly high per 100,000, the area is referred to as a Covid hotspot.

Dumfries Central, Dumfries and Galloway Lochside and Lincluden, Dumfries and Galloway Kilbirnie North, North Ayrshire Fraserburgh Lochpots, Aberdeenshire Fort William South, Highlands Sutherland East, Highlands Dalry West, North Ayrshire Dalry East and Rural, North Ayrshire Williamwood, East Renfrewshire Carntyne, Glasgow City

The daily figures reported by the Scottish Government have been rising from a low of around 800 at the start of the month, although weekend data has meant the recorded data has not presented a uniform curve.

The top two areas in Scotland for covid rates are in Dumfries and Galloway, which is not surprising after NHS Dumfries and Galloway made a plea to locals to continue to take care to prevent the spread of coronavirus following a “very steep jump” in cases in the area.

Dumfries and Galloway are now recording the highest rate of infections in Scotland.

