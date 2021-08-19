Legendary tenor José Carreras is special guest at the highly-anticipated Opera d’Amore gala evening being held at the SSE Hydro next month

HAVING wowed audiences across the globe, Opera D’Amore is finally heading to Scotland for a spectacular gala performance that combines individual scenes from classic shows Rigoletto, Cavalleria Rusticana, Carmen, Tosca, La Bohème and La Traviata, Pagliacci.

The big-budget spectacle aims to tell the magical stories that have seen world opera held in high reverence for generations.

Audiences will enjoy the presence of much-loved opera characters viewed through the through musical genius of Verdi, Puccini, Bizet, Mascagni, Donizetti and Leoncavallo – all performed by some of the greatest opera voices of our time and led by world-renowned tenor José Carreras.

Also appearing on stage will be Maria Guleghina (soprano, pictured right) – star of the Metropolitan in New York, Marco Berti (tenor) of La Scala and José Bros (tenor) who is considered one of the leading romantic bel canto tenors of recent years. Nadia (mezzo-soprano) who made her Royal Opera House debut in the 2017/18 season will also appear as Maddalena in Verdi’s Rigoletto.

Also starring is Kiril Manolov (baritone) who has an international career in opera houses and festivals in Europe, US and Japan.

And also taking the stage will be Ilina Mihaylova, a promising young soprano and the choir of Sofia opera and ballet.

The show at the SSE Hydro showcases 13 of the most popular love scenes from seven different classic operas, with all scenes conducted by Maestro conductor David Giménez. The Opera d’Amore show is simply a veritable celebration of love and music that will remain in the hearts of appreciative audiences forever.