Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance in Glasgow on Saturday night.
Officers were called to Gartcraig Road at around 8.25pm yesterday.
A 36-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with a serious head injury and was released after treatment.
A 22-year-old man was also taken to the same hospital with a back injury and was released after treatment.
Police confirmed both men have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, August 23.
