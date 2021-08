ALL the High Street is a stage, and all the street artists its players. The cobbled stretch of Royal Mile from Parliament Square down to the Tron Kirk is more than a slice of history preserved in stone – it’s a grand, open-air theatre, that has been the destination for many a performer since the 1960s. Welcome to the world’s biggest art festival, a fraction, this pandemic year, of its normal self, but still buzzing with life and risk, alive, as ever, with some of the world’s most skilled street acts.

Their theatre is built, chiefly of stone and air. They walk the high wire above the mosaic Heart of Midlothian. They fire breathe or juggle by the Mercat Cross or, sometimes, under the bronze gaze of a silent audience of David Hume or Adam Smith. On a street of many monuments, living statues created by performers mingle with the permanent staff, ephemeral figures, here one month, gone the next.