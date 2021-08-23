The SFA should be keeping a keen eye on Conor Gallagher

Gallagher has represented England on the international stage at all age levels from Under-17 up. But as his father, Lee, revealed when he was named in his first underage squad in 2017 he qualifies for Scotland too. Indeed, the SFA's interest in Gallagher extended as far as an invitation to train with the national team at age-grade level a few years ago.

Gallagher was a standout performer in Crystal Palace's 0-0 draw with Brentford yesterday, joining up attacks and getting back to help out his back four – and he almost scored the game's only goal but for a couple of inches of an upright. He joined the south London club on a year-long loan from Chelsea and was a lone bright light in West Brom's relegation campaign last season.

He is very highly regarded at his parent club – hence the loan spells – where he was a regular midfield partner of Billy Gilmour, who is himself spending the season at Norwich City, to bolster his playing time.

Speaking of Gallagher's previous loan spells, last season, Gilmour said: “Of course, he has gone on loan and he did so well at Charlton and then Swansea and now West Brom. He is a good mate of mine and I love playing with him.”

The indications are that Gallagher wants to represent England for now but then the same was said of Che Adams at one time – and Gareth Southgate's options in the middle of the park are not exactly scarce.

United still have work to do

Speaking of which: Manchester United's title celebrations didn't last long thanks to the exploits of Adams. The Scotland striker scored the opening goal as Southampton recovered from last weekend's defeat at Everton to temper some of the premature proclamations about United's bid. Yes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have solved his problems at centre-back and right-wing with the purchase of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho but they still look light in central midfield and at centre forward even if they did fight back to force a draw.

The Shane Duffy conundrum

If there was one passage of play that seemed to encapsulate Shane Duffy's time at Celtic last season it was the goal that was conceded in the 3-3 draw at Aberdeen. Neil Lennon's side had just fought their way back into the game having trailed 1-0 at half-time when they conceded yet again. The ball was knocked forward into the right-channel, Duffy galloped across to clear the danger – a row Z clearance would have done the trick – but Duffy attempted to loop the ball over Scott Wright's head and hit his chest instead. The Aberdeen winger galloped free, shot and Ryan Hedges tucked in the rebound. It was a spectacular botch job by Duffy, who last week detailed some of the troubles he experienced during his ill-fated stint at Parkhead, saying that off-field issues affected his game, most notably the death of his father.

Against Watford at the weekend, the towering defender turned in the kind of performance Celtic assumed they would be getting from him. There was also a trademark thunderous header to open the scoring but there was also a less noticeable but equally significant occasion when he used his noggin. With a few minutes left on the clock, Watford hoisted the ball into the right-channel for an attacker to chase. It was 10 or 20 yards further forward than the Wright-Duffy scenario but this time the Republic of Ireland centre-back headed the ball as hard as he could back into Watford territory and the danger was averted.

As he noted himself in his recent interviews: “I might not be Franz Beckenbauer running out, but not many are.”

It's possible to think that Duffy just might have underestimated Scottish football a tad – there's no crime in that. He would not be the first big-name player to flop in Scotland's top flight having done the same.

All too familiar for Arsenal

There was a familiar sight at the Emirates Stadium yesterday: no, not Arsenal capitulating to a limp defeat but Kieran Tierney hobbling off with an injury.

This time the former Celtic left-back clutched his thigh as he departed the pitch in the 2-0 loss to Chelsea to be replaced by 21-year-old Nuno Tavares – a greenhorn recently signed from Benfica – thus highlighting the Londoners' issues in the position.

History has shown that Arsenal are diminished when Tierney does not play which must be a worry for Mikel Arteta whose side have started slowly despite having spent £130m already this summer.

It's a potential headache, too, for Steve Clarke who will be sweating on Tierney's fitness ahead of next month's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

What if Kane actually stays?

There was a scare for Tottenham in the warm-up against Wolves yesterday when Heung-min Son left the pitch prior to kick-off with a concerned look on his face prompting the unthinkable thought that Harry Kane might actually start for Spurs.

As it was, the South Korean took to the field and was seen deep in prayer prior to the opening whistle. The appeal to a higher deity worked when Tottenham were awarded a penalty after nine minutes which Dele Alli won and converted.

While there has been a sideshow accompanying everything Tottenham have done this season, fuelled almost entirely by Kane's desire to leave for Manchester City, his old acolytes withstood an onslaught at Wolves, much to their and new manager Nuno Espirito Santo's credit.

Kane appeared as a second-half substitute to warm applause and chants from Spurs fans who would have been buoyed by Kane's cameo in which he almost scored and worked hard. There was, by contrast, a hostile reception from Wolves supporters who sang 'he's winning f*** all' and 'one greedy b******'. It was a curious dynamic but if this was a glimpse as to how Kane might apply himself should his move to City not go through, it was a positive one for Spurs fans – and Kane himself.

