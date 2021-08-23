Rangers have launched an investigation after a social media video showed fans allegedly chanting a racist song about Celtic’s Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi.
The footage, from what looks like a supporters’ bus, emerged on Sunday afternoon, when Rangers were in Dingwall for a 4-2 win over Ross County.
In response, a club spokesman said: “Rangers condemns all forms of racism and discrimination.
“Those who partake in such behaviour are not representative of our club or the loyal support who have stood by us through thick and thin.
“We are currently investigating to identify the individuals involved.”
In a statement posted on Twitter, Celtic condemned the alleged chants and said other players for the club have suffered racist abuse in recent years.
It said: “If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation.
“Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse.
“As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support.
“All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry.”
Police Scotland have been approached for comment.
Furuhashi, 26, joined Celtic from Vissel Kobe this summer and has become an immediate favourite at Parkhead with six goals in seven games.
