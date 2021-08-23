DUNDEE UNITED goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is facing a spell on the sidelines after an injury sustained in training ruled him out of Sunday's 1-0 win over St Johnstone.

The Swiss shot-stopper was a standout for the Tayside club last term as they returned to Scottish football's top table and was statistically one of the Premiership's best goalie's last season.

Speculation has arose over the 28-year-old's future in the wake of his eye-catching displays but Terrors fans will be made to wait to see Siegrist in action again, with Tannadice boss Thomas Courts revealing the keeper's condition in the aftermath of the victory at McDiarmid Park.

"We’re not sure about Benji but in training with nobody near him he picked up an injury which will keep him out longer than days, shall we say," Courts admitted.

"We don’t know the diagnosis yet but he’ll be sent for a scan. There have been rumours about his cruciate but we don’t subscribe to any notion of that.

"It’s far too early [to diagnose with certainty]. There was nobody near him and he will be well looked after whatever the scan reveals."

Former Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson is Siegrist's understudy at Tannadice and is the most likely candidate to fill the void between the sticks for United after leaving Fir Park this summer.

Having a back-up keeper of such standing means Courts isn't too concerned about the loss of Siegrist - with the head coach admitting that the Swiss is in a "tricky period" in the final year of his contract.

"We knew what we were getting with Trevor," he explained. "He’s an international goalie and he’s been a dream to work with.

"We knew if he was in the team he’d be more than capable.

"I suppose with Benji and the other players it’s a tricky period as the window closes.

"But the players are committed and nobody is taking their foot off the gas in training or matches, so their full focus is on Dundee United."