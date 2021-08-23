Only Murders in the Building (Disney+, from Tue)

We are literally quivering with excitement at the prospect of soaking up this comedy, co-created, executive produced and co-starring the genius that is Steve Martin. He is one of three strangers sharing an obsession with true crime who suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspect murder and set out to uncover the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered threesome come to realise a killer could be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late and they, too, meet a sticky end. Martin Short and Selina Gomez also star.

How to be a Cowboy (Netflix, from Wed)

You might think you're about to be knocked sideways by a wave of testosterone from this fly-on-the-wall offering, but there's a definite hint of heart and soul beneath all that hat, hair and swagger. Dale Brisby uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive and pass on what he knows to the next generation. "The cowboy life is about tradition," he says, before giving us a macho whiff: "we are self-reliant and answer to no one. There's a lot to learn about our way of life, so you might as well learn from the best." Luckily he can back up his claim in a series that is surprisingly charming, and contains references about everything from country life, tacos and - what else - cow manure.

Money Heist (Netflix, from Fri)

Say what you like about Netflix, it knows a diamond when it spots one. This gripping Spanish offering following two robberies was originally supposed to be a limited series, but the streaming giant snapped it up, recut it and sent it round the world in two parts, before commissioning a second. Here, the curtain goes up on the first half of part five, which picks up immediately after the events of its predecessor - and regular viewers will know that ended with lots of loose plot strands. So, what can we expect from the new run? Its makers aren't giving much away, but what we do know is that the central characters are not going to have an easy ride and we're going to have to wait until December 3rd when the final episodes become available to learn how it all pans out.

Worth (Netflix, from Fri)

Prepare to have your gut wrenched by this powerful, true-life emotional drama from Sara Colangelo, starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci. Keaton plays mediator Kenneth Feinberg, who is appointed by Congress to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Alongside colleague Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), Feinberg attempts the Herculean and utterly unenviable task of deciding how much each victim who died in the disaster was worth to compensate their families. It's a difficult task made all the more complex by grieving community organiser Charles Wolf (Tucci), who finally helps open Feinberg's eyes to the magnitude of human losses behind 9/11. Make sure you have a hanky or two at hand. You're going to need them.

Cinderella (Amazon Prime, from Fri)

If you loved Kenneth Branagh's Disney 2015 take on this well-worn fairy tale, but thought Lily James' incarnation of the heroine needed a bit more feistiness and a lot less frock, then this modern take could be right up your alley. Camila Cabello steps deftly into the leading role as a Cinderella with big dreams and plans to ensure every one of them comes true. She gets some help in the form of a fab Godparent (the incomparable Billy Porter) as she takes on Idina Menzel's stepmother, and catches the eye of Nicholas Galitzine's dashing prince. An array of famous faces, including Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan, James Corden and Romesh Ranganathan are sprinkled among the supporting cast like fairy dust.