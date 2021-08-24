BOTH Rangers and St Johnstone fans will be able to watch their respective side's European clashes this Thursday on TV after BBC Scotland snapped up the rights.
Steven Gerrard's side travel to Armenia to play Alashkert on Thursday with an earlier kick-off time of 4pm with coverage starting at 3.45.
The Light Blues take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of the Europa League play-off tie witht he winner advancing to the group stage of the competition.
On the same night the BBC Scotland channel will show St Johnstone's return match against LASK in Europa Conference League qualifying.
The tie, with a place in the ECL group stage up for grabs, is finely poised at 1-1 with kick-off at 7pm.
Rangers & St Johnstone European ties will both be shown live on @BBCScotland 🙌📺⚽️— BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 24, 2021
