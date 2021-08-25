Hibernian have extended their partnership with global men’s grooming and self-care brand Manscaped.

This year’s cinch Premiership is already underway and Manscaped are back onboard with their enhanced designation of Official Below-the-Waist Grooming Partner.

“We knew we had a great partner in Hibernian F.C. right out of the gate. From day one, the team has gone above and beyond to welcome our brand into the Hibs family and help strengthen our relationship with fans and the surrounding Scottish community,” said Joey Kovac, VP of Marketing at Manscaped.

“This year, we’re taking our partnership to the next level and have some really exciting activations in store for our combined fanbases. We’re honored to further our relationship with one of Scotland’s most admired and storied sports organizations and look forward to rooting them on this season.”

“I’m delighted MANSCAPED have decided to join us again this season," said Murray Milligen, Commercial Manager at Hibernian FC.

“It’s another huge global brand to join the partnership family here at Hibernian FC and shows our continued growth and appeal to brands outwith The UK. MANSCAPED achieved some great awareness and growth last season and we look forward to building on this.

"We’re also looking forward to working in collaboration with MANSCAPED to raise awareness of The Testicular Cancer Society and the great work that they do.”

Easter Road has welcomed back fans earlier this season. Upon return, spectators will notice the Manscaped logo on full display, placed in premier locations throughout the stadium including the perimeter LED, and multiple advertising boards.

This year’s partnership will also include digital activations through e-newsletters, social media campaigns, as well as branded content on the ever-popular platform, Hibs TV.

Additionally, Hibernian and Manscaped will launch special initiatives throughout the season in support of the Testicular Cancer Society, Manscaped’s long-time partner and cause that aims to spread education and raise awareness about the disease on a global scale.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, supporters can claim an exclusive 20 per cent discount today with the code HIBERNIAN on https://uk.manscaped.com/