August may be drawing to a close, but summer isn't over yet - a heatwave is here!

Over the past couple of days temperatures around Scotland have been gradually creeping up, a welcome change from the past few weeks of rain.

And in even better news, the good weather looks set to stay, at least for a wee while.

With Covid cases rising around the country, it means people can make the most of the weather while staying safe, after Nicola Sturgeon urged people to meet outside where possible in her update on Tuesday.

Here's how the weather forecast looks for the foreseeable

How long will the heatwave last?





Balmy temperatures could last some time, according to the latest weather forecast.

Glasgow is set to peak on Wednesday with highs of 25 degrees and sunshine.

Over the following days it will be slightly cooler, however temperatures will continue to hover around the high teens and early twenties well into next week, although conditions will be slightly cloudier.

It's a similar story in Edinburgh, which will make for pleasant conditions as the Fringe and Festival draw to a close.

Rain in both cities over the next two weeks currently looks very unlikely.

For once it seems that most of Scotland will experience the same weather spell - while temperatures may drop one or two degrees the further north you venture, over the next ten days they will remain in the high teens.

At the moment, the warm temperatures look set to stick around well into September according to the long range forecast, however this is obviously subject to change as time goes on.

It's not just Scotland getting in on the last of the summer sun - the heatwave is actually UK wide, which could mean many trips to the beach as England, Wales and Northern Ireland enjoy their August bank holiday on Monday.