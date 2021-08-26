NOBODY seems to have a good word to say about President Joe Biden at the moment, so I’ll step up to the plate. What seems to have been forgotten by many of his critics is that it was under President Trump that the US entered talks with the Taliban in Doha. They didn’t even invite the Afghan Government to attend, which was as clear an admission as you could get that the US saw the then government as an irrelevance and the Taliban as the future rulers.

The deal signed with the Taliban on February 29, 2020 committed the US to withdrawing the last of its troops by the end of April 21. It reads like a capitulation: the US agreed that 5,000 Taliban prisoners would be released by March 10, 2020 and committed to working towards lifting US and UN sanctions against the Taliban by the end of August 2020. As a fig leaf to cover American embarrassment at its defeat, the deal hides almost nothing. All President Biden has done since coming into office in January this years is stick to the US side of the deal.

But what I don’t understand, and what I criticise all the coalition leaders for, is why they didn’t start extricating their nationals and Afghan employees way back in May. The US had given the Taliban the green light to retake the country and they were clearly going to try to achieve that before winter set in, which can be early in Afghanistan. So the Taliban must have had a goal of retaking Kabul by the end of October at latest.

Even now, our politicians seem unable to grasp the reality of the situation. Boris Johnson postures and asks President Biden to extend the deadline for evacuation beyond the end of August. Doesn’t Mr Johnson understand? The Taliban are in control. So far they appear to be cooperating, but they could close the airport in moments with a couple of mortar rounds on the runway or a heavy machine gun near the threshold. If Mr Johnson wants an extension, he needs to talk with the Taliban.

The UK is powerless in this. All we can do for now is hope that the Taliban have indeed changed for the better and will rule less savagely than they did before.

Doug Maughan, Dunblane.

BLAME LIES IN WEST WING

SINCE the incomprehensible decision by President Biden to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, resulting in the UK and others being left with no choice but to follow suit, there has been a clamour from multiple interested countries and organisations to try to persuade Mr Biden to extend the final exit deadline past August 31.

I have no doubt that this so-called leader of the free world does not have the stomach to help all those who have helped the coalition, as he is focused solely on the United States, though the most recent polls indicate that he has badly misjudged public opinion back home, where many Americans are as appalled at this monumental betrayal of the Afghan people as the rest of the world.

Of course the main point is that in any case the decision is not Mr Biden's to make, as the Taliban appear in complete control and could easily stop the evacuation in its tracks.

It is truly a sad time and perhaps a turning point for everyone, with the blame lying fairly and squarely at the President' s door.

James Martin, Bearsden.

TALIBAN HAVE NOT LEARNED LESSONS

THE Taliban's duplicity in Doha during the supposed peace discussions was manifestly evident where they professed interest in a ceasefire while vigorously and relentlessly prosecuting their ground offensive to take control of crucial areas.

All the talk about the Taliban learning a lesson over their removal from power 20 years ago has been shown to be so much hot air.

Allegations about serious violations of human rights by the new regime are now surfacing and they do not seem to be without substance, the Taliban position having been firmly reinforced, consolidated and completely encouraged by the determination fatigue which has spurred the US withdrawal from its commitments.

In the eyes of the world and in the minds of their enemies, western democracies are now being recognised and dismissed as weak.

Trust in their staying power as allies and defenders of freedom has suffered a serious and perhaps irrecoverable blow.

America no longer wishes to be the global police force in the world and the gates have been now thrown open for those who revel in this abdication in the hope of advancing their ambitions. This sorry tale will have immense ramifications to the detriment of democracy, unless the free world can recalibrate its position and find its mojo once again.

Denis Bruce, Bishopbriggs.

* ANYONE interested in the latest British foreign policy debacle in Afghanistan could do worse than read the first Flashman novel by George MacDonald Fraser, one which ridicules the British flight from Afghanistan in 1842. Brilliant writer as he was, Fraser would have been hard put to do justice to the current situation and the members, past and present, of the British military, diplomatic and political establishment who have learned nothing from history. Some of these people have even been recent contributors to your newspaper.

Brian Harvey, Hamilton.

A QUESTION OF PRIORITIES

LISTENING to the radio this morning (August 25), I heard an English presenter asking why Scotland can manage to have “free” hospital car parking and why England can’t follow this lead ("Parking charges at hospitals scrapped", The Herald, August 24). One could argue that it is because we get more per head in public funding, but it actually comes down to choices. Scotland can do this because it doesn’t invest properly in drug treatment beds, it doesn’t give councils enough money to fund the services they provide. Take libraries, road repairs, school patrollers – all of which have taken a hit because councils are strapped for funds.

It may appear that the grass is greener in Scotland but that is only because councils are no longer cutting the grass as they can’t afford to. "Be careful what you wish for" would be my reply to anyone who envies the Scots their free hospital car parking space.

Jane Lax, Aberlour.

DISSENT IS VITAL IN A DEMOCRACY

I ADMIRE the principled stance taken by Aberdeenshire Councillor Geva Blackett which led to her resignation from the SNP in order to better represent her constituents ("Councillor quits SNP after pact with the Greens", The Herald, August 24). Her online statement says: “On occasions I need to speak out against what is happening, and that is impossible to do as an elected member of a party in government.” She says that if another party were in power in Holyrood and the SNP the opposition she could be as critical as needed. “But they are not and therefore I cannot. Thus, my decision to serve you as an independent voice without political constraint."

I would suggest that it was not the fact that she is a member of the party that heads the devolved administration that was the problem, but the fact that it was the SNP. Think of the number of times we hear of various Westminster governments over the years running into trouble due to their own MPs' backbench rebellions. Other parties grudgingly tolerate dissent in their ranks, and it is vital to a healthy democracy that they do so.

If the SNP councillors do not feel able to speak up on behalf of their constituents on local issues, then we should all bear this in mind when voting in next year’s council elections.

Mark Openshaw, Aberdeen.

* IF the powers that be permit the Greens to keep their questioning spot on First Minister's Questions, as apparently has been mooted by them, surely it reduces Holyrood and devolution to a farce. You simply cannot be part of the administration and in opposition at the same time. The very suggestion is preposterous.

The fact that the entire numerical support for the Greens could fit comfortably into several phone boxes only adds to the farce.

How can Holyrood even be considered a serious institution?

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh.

OUR DEFICIT IS A FACT

ALASDAIR Galloway (Letters, August 24) refers to Scotland's "alleged deficit". There is nothing alleged about it. Facts are chiels that winna ding: the fact is that Scotland received £36 billion more from the UK Exchequer than it spent last year.

Mr Galloway believes that it is the UK Government which "controls the till". If so, it has been most generous to Scotland, furnishing £2,210 extra per Scottish man, woman and child on public services than the UK average last year. Nationalists never explain where the money to meet that overspend for all the "freebies" would come should Scotland ever become independent. Would it be savage spending cuts, tax rises, or both, against the backdrop of trying to set up a central bank using the pound sterling as currency? It doesn't make sense.

William Loneskie, Lauder.

