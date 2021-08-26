A pensioner has died and two others were taken to hospital following a road crash near Girvan.
The incident happened around 2.20pm on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 when a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Ford Fiesta car collided on the A714 southbound near the Glendrissaig Reservoir.
Emergency services attended the scene and a 78-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by air ambulance where she died a short time later. An 80-year-old man was treated at the same hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
A 68-year-old man was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed for around seven hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.
Police in Ayrshire are now appealing for information following a fatal road crash near Girvan.
Sergeant Wayne Carnochan, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of those involved in this crash.
“We are appealing to members of the public for information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
“The road would have been busy at the time and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash to speak to police.
“I would also appeal to any road users who may have possible dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact officers.”
Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 1809 of Tuesday, 24 August, 2021.
