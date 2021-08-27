JAMIE Forbes returns from injury to skipper Watsonians in tonight’s Super6 top-of-the table clash against Southern Knights clash at Myreside.
That means Harvey Elms reverts to the wing and Ru Smith drops to the bench, while Scott King gets his first start of the season at outside-centre in place of the injured Lewis Berg.
Veteran Kiwi Joe Reynolds is named as a replacement after being called into Watsonians’ 32-man Super6 squad in place of the injured Lee Millar.
The hosts are looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season against Heriot’s last weekend, while Knights have three wins and a draw from four games played so far.
“We learnt some tough lessons last week against Heriot’s,” said head coach Fergus Pringle.
“Firstly, we have to treasure the ball and reduce those individual errors and cheap turnovers. Then it’s about getting our game management and discipline right.
“The Knights will come to Myreside full of confidence, as usual. They will want to get their maul going and get on the front foot with their pack.”
Knights are without injured skipper Craig Jackson so Scotland Undr-20 cap Cammy Scott start at centre, while the pack is unchanged.
