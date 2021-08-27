Parliament returns next week, and ahead of the big day, we have a special episode of The Brian Taylor Podcast.

Politicians from all five parties appeared in this week's hour-long debate, with host Brian Taylor and Alistair Grant of The Herald's political team talking listeners through the latest in Scottish politics.

This week, we have appearances from:

Stephen Kerr, chief whip for the Scottish Conservatives in Holyrood

Kaukab Stewart, SNP MSP for Glasgow Kelvin

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens

Alex-Cole Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats

Martin Whitfield, Scottish Labour MSP for South Scotland Region

