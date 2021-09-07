Not far from where I live, I’ve found some fantastic wild cherry trees. In the late summer their bright red berries are perfect for picking and I often use them for breakfast smoothies. Here I’ve combined with almonds – which is a perfect flavour combination.
Ingredients: (serves one)
100g wild cherries destoned (fresh or frozen) – can use normal too if no access to wild
1 banana (frozen if possible)
150 ml almond milk unsweetened
1 tbsp crème fraiche
½ tbsp almond butter (peanut butter can also be used)
½ tbsp honey
½ tsp ground nutmeg
Almond flakes for decoration
Method:
Chop the banana, add the cherries, almond milk, butter and all other ingredients into a blender and whizz for 60 seconds or so until smooth. Top with almond flakes and serve immediately. Delicious!
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
