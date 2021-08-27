Manchester United have agreed a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club from Juventus.
The 36-year-old is set to return to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.
United said the deal was subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical.
A United statement said: “Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.