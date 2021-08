IT has been a frustrating summer for Cole Forbes. A call-up for the Scotland squad was an unexpected bonus, coming just a few months after he joined Glasgow Warriors, but then came the cancellation of all three of the national team’s fixtures for Covid-related reasons.

Now, though, a return to action is in sight for the 22-year-old, as the Warriors prepare to play Newcastle Falcons on Friday in the first of their two pre-season friendlies. The match will see a return of spectators to Scotstoun, too, after a 19-month absence. It will be Forbes’ first experience of playing in front of a home crowd if selected – something he is by no means taking for granted.

The back-three player’s rapid rise to prominence last season was in part a deserved reward for good form, but it was also dictated by circumstances. At Glasgow, Danny Wilson felt it right to give some of his younger players a chance in the Rainbow Cup after the PRO14 campaign had ended in relatively disappointing fashion

At national level, interim head coach Mike Blair had to assemble a squad depleted by the absence of eight Scots who were on Lions duty and several other senior players who it was deemed best to rest.

So, far from presuming he will be in the Scotland squad again when the autumn internationals come around, Forbes is focusing primarily on the fight to get into a Warriors team that now includes such talents as his fellow-New Zealander Josh McKay and Argentine winger Sebastian Cancelliere.