Scottish teams will invariably always be regarded as selling clubs, they know their place on the food chain in a vast football landscape.

However, Ryan Porteous, the Hibernian defender, insists under the stewardship of owner Ron Gordon, the Leith outfit will no longer be easy prey for those clubs stalking their prized assets.

Ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window, the Hibs supporters will feel quietly confident that their top performers will remain for the foreseeable future.

After all, Martin Boyle has only recently just signed a new long-term deal in the wake of a failed £500,000 bid from Aberdeen.

Talks over an improved contract for Kevin Nisbet - the subject of an unsettling £3 million offer from Birmingham City in January - have also taken place.

The pair showed their importance to the team with goals in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Livingston as the Leith outfit stayed joint top of the Premiership.

As a player and fan of the club, Porteous is thrilled to see Gordon do his bit in keeping Jack Ross’ squad intact rather than trying to earn a quick buck.

“We have talked about ambition at the club before," said Porteous. "I’m a Hibs fan and it’s good to see times are changing and we are holding onto our best players.

“Kevin is one of them, he is really important to us. Numbers wise he gets goals and assists and shows today that he scores a goal out of nothing.

“We need to keep our best players and the manager needs backed. Ron Gordon is certainly doing that.

“The fans have a massive expectation and expect us to be third and fourth every year. We are a club that should be looking to do that.

“As a player, if I’m playing with quality week in and week out then it will help us.

“If Aberdeen and Hearts are spending big money then we need to keep a hold of our best players and add to it.

“We have a good squad, we are a bit depleted, but we are still picking up results and sitting nicely at the top.”

Like Nisbet, Porteous was the subject of a failed bid in January when Millwall made a reported £1 million offer.

Porteous’ current deal has two years to run and although the club are yet to open talks with him over fresh terms, the 22-year-old insists is in no hurry to leave.

He added: “I’ve not been offered a new deal! You cross that bridge when you come to it. I’m delighted players like Nisbet and Boyle are still here and winning us games. They are a joy to play beside.

“I was always relaxed with the last window. I was never pushing to go.

“Things can happen and get into your head but I am happy here and I think it’s the same for Nissy and Boyley.”

After a tight first half against the Lions that saw both teams fail to register a shot on goal, Hibs stepped it up after the break when Nisbet planted a low drive past Max Stryjek in the 51st minute.

Boyle then combined with sub Scott Allan to clip in the second a minute from the end.

Livingston did not have their personnel issues to seek at Easter Road. There was concern for Bruce Anderson after the striker was taken to hospital for checks on Saturday night having suffered a diabetic seizure on the pitch.

Despite this, midfielder Craig Sibbald’s message was clear after the game following a fourth successive league loss.

“We need to get tighter to players and do the nasty stuff better, and it needs to happen quick,” said Sibbald.

“We need to get nastier and more streetwise. We need to see out games better, even if it is 0-0, to get points on the board. We need to get our season going.

“We just need to get the points on the board We need to cut out the stupid mistakes, and then we’ll be fine.

“If we defend like that then relegation can be a possibility. But I’m sure we will turn it around and things will look up soon.”