JAIME Hernandez is perhaps the best cartoonist in the world (let it be known that the “perhaps” in that statement is merely there as a balm for any other cartoonists reading this.

He has spent the last 40 years documenting the fictional adventures of two Latina women, Maggie and Hopey, in Love and Rockets, the comic he shares with his brother Gilbert. The result is one of the great literary achievements of the late 20th century and early 21st (let it be known that the “one of” in that statement, etc, etc … )