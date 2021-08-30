ST JOHNSTONE are set to announce the loan signing of former Hamilton attacker Ali Crawford.

The 30-year-old is currently with Bolton, but he will join Callum Davidson’s team until January after penning a deal today.

Crawford has fallen out of favour at The Wanderers and boss Ian Evatt has been forced to ship him out to bring in some new blood.

Ahead of deadline day, Evatt said: “It isn’t all down to finance. It’s more down to me wanting this group and this club and this team, as well as the owner, to be sustainable.

“We don’t want to over-spend, we don’t want to live beyond our means. We’ve got a sensible budget, it’s a competitive budget, and we’ll stick to it and if that means one in, one out, then we’ll do the best we can to let someone go and get some games and bring someone in who we feel can compete better with our first team players - that’s the reality of football.”

Crawford moved to England from Accies back in 2018 where he scored 38 goals during 271 appearances.

His most notable campaign came during the 2016/17 where he netted 10 goals in 42 matches over the course of the campaign.