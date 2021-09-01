The cast line up for new Scottish thriller, The Control Room, has been announced, with Iain De Caestecker and Joanna Vanderham leading an impressive ensemble.

The BBC drama is currently being filmed in Glasgow and follows the story of ambulance service emergency call handler Gabe, played by De Caestecker, who has his world "turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him", according to the BBC.

It's another programme to add to Scotland's repertoire, with Vigil starring Martin Compston occupying the prime time Sunday night spot at the moment.

Produced by Bafta and RTS Award-winning writer Nick Leather, the 3-part series is composed of sixty minute episodes, during which Gabe is "under pressure to work out" who the lady is, resulting in him making "a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.”

Here's what you need to know about the cast list...

Who is in the cast for Glasgow based series The Control Room?





The stellar cast line up is largely composed of Scottish actors, including Iain De Caestecker who is known for his role opposite Hugh Laurie in BBC political drama Roadkill.

Joanna Vanderham joins De Caestecker in leading the cast, having previously starred in The Paradise on BBC.

The cast also includes Sharon Rooney of E4's My Mad Fat Diary, Daniel Portman from Game of Thrones, Taj Atwal from Line of Duty and Stuart Bowman from The Bodyguard.

Speaking on the announcement, De Caestecker said: "The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled o now be bringing it to life.

"I’ve always loved working with the BBC and am especially delighted to be filming alongside this fantastic cast and crew in my hometown of Glasgow."

Vanderham added: "I am so excited for the opportunity to bring Nick Leather’s incredibly complex characters to life.

"Filming in my home country of Scotland is always special and my research for the character means I’ve been reminiscing about my own adolescence.

"The BBC create some of the best global programming there is and Amy Neil is going to add The Control Room to their exceptional catalogue.

"I can’t wait for people to see what we do!"