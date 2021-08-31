ST JOHNSTONE skipper Jason Kerr is closing in on a move to League One side Wigan.

Reports from The Athletic say the double winning captain is close to joining The Latics for a fee in the region of £500,000.

Speaking previously this summer about transfer speculation, Kerr said: "It's obviously flattering to get a lot of interest, a few boys are getting a lot of interest, but we're at St Johnstone right now and we have a lot of important games coming up. 

"For me it's all private between my agent and the club and that's kind of it. 

"I'm a St Johnstone player right now, I love the club and I love what we've done and I'm just hungry for more success." 