THESE are the first images of the converted former teacher training college in Glasgow's Jordanhill area.

The David Stow building has undergone a major transformation and homebuilder, CALA Homes (West), is due to launch its most luxurious apartments to date at Jordanhill Park.

The first homes within the prestigious David Stow Collection are set to be released for sale within the coming month.

Read more: Final look around former Jordanhill teacher training college evokes past memories

Set in the grounds of Jordanhill park, once a country estate owned by city tobacco lords, the David Stow building, named after the educational pioneer, has been developed into 64 apartments. The entire development will site 406 homes, a decision which has received its fair share of criticism from the local community.

Transformed entrance hall at the David Stow building

From reading rooms, to the graduation hall and principle’s office, a number of items of memorabilia were left behind when the building was handed over to Cala Homes West for the multi-million pound development.

Latterly the building was part of the University of Strathclyde’s Jordanhill campus. Constructed from Dumfries stone, the David Stow building was the main teacher training college building at Jordanhill Campus which saw its first students arrive in 1921. Among its well-known former students are ex-Scotland football manager Craig Brown and Gaelic writer Tormod Caimbeul.

First look around the converted David Stow building

A stalwart of the Glasgow skyline, which is in its centenary year, the Class-B Listed building is set to become home to 64 apartments.

There are one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The first phase will see 18 apartments released for sale, giving potential buyers the unique opportunity to make their home in one of Glasgow’s most iconic historic buildings.

Within the carefully preserved red sandstone building, each individually designed apartment retains key period features, including ceiling heights of up to 3.8 metres and crittall-style windows with views of the surrounding parkland and the city beyond.

The David Stow building at the Jordanhill Park development. Pictured is the Francis Tombs hall that was used for graduations. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director from CALA Homes (West), said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be counting down the final weeks ahead of launching The David Stow Collection. The restoration work so far has been a labour of love for the team, and we’re very excited to finally invite potential buyers in to see the results, and what is on offer.

The David Stow building at the Jordanhill Park development, Glasgow where CALA Homes (West) have built 64 apartments in the former teacher training college. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

“The collection truly offers the best of both worlds on a number of fronts. Firstly, the spectacular outdoor setting and equally stunning interior features strike the perfect balance. On top of this, buyers can enjoy the period features that come with a property housed within an historic building yet featuring the specification and quality of a new build home. Add to that the abundance of parkland on the doorstep whilst being just a stone’s throw from the West End and the city beyond, and you have a truly outstanding proposition.

“It will be unsurprising to hear that we’ve received a lot of enquiries from people eager to avoid the bidding wars of the second-hand home market, keen to know exactly when the properties will become available to reserve, so we’re anticipating a great deal of interest when we launch in the coming weeks. I would encourage anyone who hasn’t already, to register with us for updates and get ready to make an appointment to see the stunning show apartment when it opens.”