The SEC and surrounding area is set to be a no-go zone for cyclists and pedestrians for about a month under COP 26 security rules.
Glasgow City Council is running a consultation on the suspension of public access rights around the venue for the climate change summit.
The site covering Finnieston and Pacific Quays, Millennium and Bells Bridges and a number of paths will be out of bounds from October 23 to November 19.
Alternative routes are to be put in place.
The council said the ban is needed to ensure security for people attending the global event and for public safety.
US President Joe Biden, the Queen, Pope Francis and climate campaigner Greta Thunberg are due to attend.
The council added: “The extent of the exclusion zone around the SEC has been determined by the UK and Scottish Governments in conjunction with Police Scotland and is outwith the control of Glasgow City Council.
"However, we have proposed alternative routes to help pedestrians and cyclists navigate around the area during the event and would welcome comments or ideas about the proposed routes.”
COP 26 will take place from November 1 to 12.
The order to temporarily ban access rights to land at the SEC covers the following paths:
- C93E (Millennium Bridge)
- C93F (Bells Bridge)
- Part of C93 (Clyde Walkway (North) between Beith Way and Finnieston Street)
- Part of C93A (between Finnieston Quay and Minerva Street)
- C93C (between the Riverside Museum and Stobcross Road)
- Part of C109 (Clyde Walkway (South) at Pacific Quay)
- Part of C54A (Expressway Overbridge at Anderston)
- Part of C54B (M8 Overbridge at Anderston)
- River Kelvin ‘Core Path on Water’ at Kelvin Harbour
The consultation on the suspension of public access rights is due to end on September 3.
Objections can be emailed to getreadyglasgow@glasgow.gov.uk.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.