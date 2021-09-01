It's the first of September, meaning aside from the classic pinch punch first of the month, the UK's storm season is upon us.

With storm season comes the list of UK storm names, which are ordered alphabetically.

For example, the first storm of the season will have a name beginning with A, the second with B, the third with C and so on.

However, there are only 21 names on the list which ends at letter W, missing Q and U.

The storm year runs from September to September, and only those with the potential to cause an amber or red alert are given a name.

Here are all the names for the 2021/22 year ahead...

What are the storm names for 2021/22?





More than 10,000 names were suggested by the public to the Met Office, with many proposals nods to family members who shared traits with storms: "whirlwind" relatives, a "quick as lightning" goalkeeper, a daughter "who leaves a trail of destruction", a cat "who comes in and acts like a strom".

A couple of Scottish names have received recognition, including the isle of Barra and the name Logan.

The Netherlands and Ireland share the list with the UK, meaning some Dutch and Irish names also feature.

It marks the seven years of naming storms, which aims to raise awareness of the potential impact of severe weather events and help people to stay safe and protect themselves and their property before the storm arrives.

Here are all the names for the 2021/22 season:

Arwen

Barra

Corrie

Dudley

Eunice

Franklin

Gladys

Herman

Imani

Jack

Kim

Logan

Méabh

Nasim

Olwen

Pól

Ruby

Sean

Tineke

Vergil

Willemien

When is the UK likely to see storm Arwen?





There is no sign of storm Arwen as of yet, with the UK currently enjoying a warm weather spell before more autumnal temperatures roll in.

However, given the extreme weather we have seen this summer, we should expect more over the coming months, as suggested by Will Lang, head of the National Severe Weather Warning Service at the Met Office.

"We’re all aware of some of the severe weather that has been witnessed across Europe and globally in recent months and we work to use any tool at our disposal to ensure the public is informed of potential risks, and naming storms is just one way we do that."