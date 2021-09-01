There have been 6,170 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 9 new deaths in the same period.
Of the 57,279 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, – 11.5% were positive.
READ MORE: What are the symptoms for the Delta Covid variant and how do they differ?
59 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 629 in hospital.
The Scottish Government figure of newly reported cases includes a larger than usual proportion of specimens that were processed more than 48 hours ago as a result of the high volumes of tests currently being received.
4,108,804 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,691,066 have received their second dose
Yesterday, 6,029 new cases were reported with 7 new deaths.
This week, Scotland’s First Minister is giving an update to the Scottish Parliament on Covid restrictions as cases surge.
The latest daily data revealed that there are now 585 people in hospital with the virus, up from 312 just eleven days ago. It is the highest figure since early March.
Two health boards in Scotland have the highest rate of Covid-19 in Europe over the last seven days according to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Why Delta variant has left herd immunity from vaccines alone mathematically impossible
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment