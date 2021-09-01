Hibernian have announced the signing of highly-rated Scottish youngster Dylan Tait from Raith Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

As part of the transfer the 19-year-old, who has put pen-to-paper on a deal that will run until 2025, will be loaned back to the Scottish Championship side until January – subject to paperwork approval from the SFA - to continue his development so he can hit the ground running in Jack Ross’ first team.

“Dylan is someone that we identified last season as a young player with enormous potential,” said Hibs boss Jack Ross.

“He continued to show his ability in Raith’s early fixtures, and my staff and I are excited about working with him and continuing to develop his game.”

Tait, who came through at Partick Thistle, made his professional debut for Raith Rovers in Scottish League 1, coming on as a substitute against Montrose aged just 18.

During his breakthrough season, he helped the club win promotion to the Scottish Championship, scoring three goals and setting up two in 23 league games. He also won their Young Player of the Year award.

“I’m delighted,” said Tait after agreeing a four-year deal. “It’s a massive club and I can’t wait to get going.

“I’ve been playing for Raith Rovers in League 1 and the Championship, so this is obviously a massive step up for me, but I’m over the moon to get here.

“I want to continue my form over the next few months and keep impressing the manager here, so when I come back in January the manager will give me a chance. I want to kick on and keep improving.”