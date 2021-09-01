INTERNATIONAL football returns tonight as Scotland take on Denmark in World Cup qualifying.
Steve Clarke's side return to Group F duty in Copenhagen having drawn two and won one of the opening three matches.
Tonight's opponents top the group with a flawless record so far of three wins from three scoring 14 goals and conceding zero so far.
Here's all you need to know.
When do Scotland play Denmark?
Scotland take on Denmark TONIGHT.
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm.
Where is the match?
The match will be played at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Is it on TV?
Yes. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.
Coverage will begin at 7pm.
Can I live stream the match?
Yes. The match can also be streamed through Now TV.
You can purchase a pass for £9.98 HERE.
You can also watch through the Sky Go app.
What is the latest team news?
Scotland have been hit with a bit of an injury and Covid crisis ahead of the match.
Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest and Greg Taylor will all miss out through injury.
And Nathan Patterson, John McGinn, Kevin Nisbet and Stephen O'Donnell are out due to Covid issues.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.