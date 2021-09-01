AFTER weeks of speculation St Johnstone finally confirmed that striker Eetu Vertainen joined the club.

The Finnish forward moves to McDiarmid Park on a two-year deal, but he is still unable to feature due to work permit issues.

Perth boss Callum Davidson has voiced his frustrations in the past few weeks, but Saints are now hopeful that the work permit will be granted by the end of the international break.

Speaking after signing his deal at the current double winners, Vertainen said: "I'm pleased that this deal has been agreed, and I can't wait to get started.

"I've been in Perth for a couple of weeks, but due to rules and regulations of the transfer, there is paperwork that needs to be completed before I'll be available for selection.

"The football club has dealt with everything in a professional manner, and hopefully, that can all be completed in the next few days, and I can then look forward to playing for St Johnstone.”

He added: "I've been to the European games, and the atmosphere inside McDiarmid Park has been incredible. The Saints supporters are very special, and the way they back the team is just brilliant. I can't wait to play in front of them."

Meanwhile, Herald and Times Sport understands that St Johnstone will receive a record fee for midfielder Ali McCann who joined Preston on deadline day.

A £1.2million deal was agreed between both clubs after Saints knocked back six lowball bids.

Several lucrative add-ons were agreed between all parties and Saints believe this will land them over the £1.75million record set by Callum Davidson's move to Blackburn in 1998.

Celtic, Rangers and other English sides were monitoring the Northern Irishman, but Frankie McAvoy’s Preston ultimately offered the best deal, after missing out on three other deadline day targets.

A Saints club statement on deadline day read: “Ali has joined Preston for a significant seven-figure transfer fee which could spiral into being St Johnstone's record transfer fee received.

“With attractive and achievable add-ons in place, the final fee is anticipated to break the £1.75million Blackburn Rovers paid for Callum Davidson in 1998.”