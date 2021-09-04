Bowhouse Market Weekend

11-12 September. Entry Free. Bowhouse Farm, St Monans, Anstruther, KY10 2DB.

Taking place on the second weekend of September is the Bowhouse Market. Free to attend, there are over 30 stalls with local produce. Covering food groups from seafood and charcuterie to beer and bread, Bowhouse is a link between producers and customers with the very best local food and drink.

https://www.bowhousefife.com

Jacobite Exhibition

Until 30 October. Entry Free. 15 Lodge Street, Haddington, EH41 3DX.

This exhibition at the John Gray Centre in Haddington marks the cultural legacy of the Battle of Prestonpans. Some of the items on display include 21st century paintings, Victorian engravings, 18th century artefacts, and even a copy of the script from the 1948 film Bonnie Prince Charlie. There’s also two supporting Gaelic cultural workshops featuring poetry and song.

https://www.johngraycentre.org

Guided Walk: A blast from the past

11 September. Free. Eshaness Lighthouse, Shetland.

This guided walk will take visitors on a trip to discover the dramatic Eshaness coastline. 350 million years ago, an ancient volcano spewed out lava and ash to form the rocks of Eshaness and after years of Atlantic storms, there’s a spectacular array of cliffs, stacks, geos and caves to discover.

https://www.scottishgeologytrust.org

Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival

10-12 September (in-person) and 10-30 September (online). Festival Pass from £50. The Maltings, Estern Lane, Berwick-upon-Tweed, TD15 1AJ.

The Festival for New Cinema and Artist’s Moving Image returns to in-person screenings in their home town of Berwick-upon-Tweed. The festival will also be accompanied by an online edition of the programme, making the festival more widely accessible. The films feature 16 international artists and filmmakers who collectively share the Berwick New Cinema Award.

https://bfmaf.org/

Lammermuir Festival

7-20 September. Prices vary (see website). Various locations.

Two years since their last live concert, the Lammermuir festival returns. Some of the highlights of the programme include US pianist Jeremy Denk, above, who will be performing in five concerts as well as Scottish Opera performing the semi-staged Mozart’s Cosi fan tuttle.

https://www.lammermuirfestival.co.uk/

The Woman in Black

6-11 September. Tickets from £13. Theater Royal, 282 Hope Street, Glasgow, G2 3QA.

Celebrating over 30 years in the West End, with more than 7 million people having seen one of the most successful theatre events ever staged. The Woman in Black combines the power and intensity of live theatre with a cinematic quality inspired by the world of film noir.

https://www.atgtickets.com

Doors Open Days

4-19 September. Free. Various locations across Scotland (website for details).

Doors Open Days is a national event hosted by the Scottish Civic Trust. Explore sites with in-person and online activities. Some of the highlights include Redcastle Brewery, Ardrossan Castle and the Scottish Maritime Museum.

https://www.doorsopendays.org.uk

Tree Lighting Ceremony

4-24 September. Free. Mossvale Community Church, 60 Greenock Road, Paisley, PA3 2LE.

Head along to Mossvale church this week as they light up the Tree of Hope – their stunning light sculpture and memorial tree. This sculpture of light will change in appearance throughout the seasons, with springtime blossoms, leaves and fruit, through to winter again, providing a comforting radiant glow.

https://www.mossvalecommunitychurch.co.uk

Jord.art Solo Exhibition

5-18 September. Free. Cass Art, 63-67 Queen Street, Glasgow.

Self-taught artist Jordan Clark (also known as Jord.art) is hosting his first solo exhibition. The exhibition features new works ranging from abstract pieces to pop and street art inspired pieces.

https://www.facebook.com/jordanclarkartwork

The Wandering Hearts

7 September. Tickets from £15. Tolbooth Jail Wynd, Stirling, FK8 1DE.

Following their sold-out show in Glasgow in January 2020, The Wandering Hearts, left, return to Scotland. An Americana/Country music group from London, who met by chance in a pub one night, they have gone on to take the country music scene by storm. https://432p.seetickets.com/event

Charlotte Cohen