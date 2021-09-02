Almost 300 new ambulance service staff are being recruited as part of efforts to remobilise the NHS in Scotland.

Dozens of paramedics, technicians, patient transport staff and advanced professionals are to be taken on in the North and North-east of Scotland.

More ambulances will also be introduced as part of the new resources to help meet current and projected patient needs.

A total of 296 additional ambulance service staff are being recruited as part of a £20 million Scottish Government funding injection made over the last two years.

The resource will be directed to those areas of Scotland most under pressure including northern parts of the country.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "Our ambulance staff have been at the heart of the response to the Coronavirus pandemic and we all owe them a huge debt of gratitude for their courage, commitment and professionalism.

"These additional resources show that this Government is determined to ensure they have the support needed to meet patient demand as the NHS continues to remobilise.

"Our recent recovery plan targeted over £1 billion of investment over the next five years across the whole health system to increase capacity and ensure the health service is ready for the challenges ahead.

"Investment in support for staff and their wellbeing will be an essential and vital component of our recovery and the reduction of on-call working for ambulance staff will help with this."

Chief Executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service Pauline Howie said: “This funding is great news for the Service and is allowing us to continue to increase our investment in new frontline staff, new ambulances and new vehicles at pace.

“These new resources will ensure we continue to deliver the very best patient care by boosting capacity and increasing our resilience in communities across Scotland. They’ll also complement our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months in extremely demanding circumstances.

“The reduction in on-call working will also improve the work/life balance of staff in the north of Scotland, as well as providing increased cover for the respective areas. Additional stations where on-call working will also be eliminated or reduced are currently being identified.”