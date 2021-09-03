THE Green Party has endlessly clamoured for the UK to give up its nuclear weapons unilaterally and for Trident to be scrapped.

Many in the Greens' new-found "coalition" at Holyrood agree. Yet the Greens are apparently happy and settled with Pakistan, India, China and Russia retaining and possibly increasing theirs. Would they feel safer merely being quietly obedient and hoping for religious and/or political extremists to leave them alone and spare them from attack? Would they feel safer if the Royal Navy moved its nuclear submarine base and 10,000 high-tech jobs a few hundred miles to Wales or the North of England?

In a very dangerous world, more dangerous by the day, where the certainty of instant oblivion in retaliation hangs over any attacker on this country and has kept us safe and free from world war for many decades, do they really believe that unilateral disarmament and hoping for the best with extremists is the way to go?

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh.

* THE problem of the siting of the Trident system dates back to 2014, and has now been revived. There have been no new solutions, however. Moving to Devonport (or any population centre) would excite huge public opposition in England, and would not solve the problem of the storage and loading of missiles presently sited at RNAD Coulport. Moving Trident to France or the United States would compromise defence independence, and be a blow to national prestige.

It was suggested this week that the Ministry of Defence could keep Trident within an independent Scotland by creating a new British Overseas Territory. Who would exercise sovereignty, and for how long? I doubt any Scottish government would agree to a long-term lease, though a decade might work, if oversight could be “fudged”.

GR Weir, Ochiltree.

AUSTERITY WILL HASTEN INDY

NEIL Mackay’s article ("Tory war on the poor will lead to a rise in support for independence", The Herald, September 2) is very true in many aspects. Independence is coming for Scotland, whether the Tories continue their war on the poor or not; however Conservative austerity may get us there a bit quicker, as Mr Mackay alluded to.

Conservatives and austerity go hand in hand, they are comfortable bedfellows, with no room in their circle of acquaintances for the poor and disadvantaged.

Poverty is debilitating, it affects one's wellbeing and day-to-day existence; sadly in society today visits to local food banks are now seen as quite normal. There used to be a phrase "born to fail", used to describe those born into unemployed households, which carried lots of baggage and stigma. In 2021 in the midst of a global pandemic, this scenario could easily come back to haunt us. It must not be allowed to do so, we must as a society protect the poor, the unemployed, the disabled and vulnerable. To do otherwise is simply a betrayal of social morals and values.

The £20 per week temporary uplift to Universal Credit being made permanent is the minimum requirement needed from the Chancellor to halt a massive rise in household debt and a huge impact on household wellbeing and mental health. No ifs, no buts, it is morally the correct thing to do.

I take issue with one point Mr Mackay made: "Poor voters voted for Brexit, after all what did they have to lose?". Not in Scotland they didn’t; the majority voted to remain part of the EU and the majority in Scotland did not vote Conservative either, yet we are suffering the consequences of both. No wonder there is a rise in support for independence.

Catriona C Clark, Falkirk.

SCOTLAND ACTING ON CHILD POVERTY

LORD Wallace of Tankerness, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, former Liberal Democrat MP and MSP, and now a non-party member of the unelected House of Lords, is the lead signatory on the statement of September 2 from faith organisations which calls on the Scottish Government to double the amount of the new £10 a week Scottish Child Payment “now”.

The Scottish Government has committed to expanding the scheme to children up to the age of 15 by the end of 2022, and to doubling the payment within the current session of the Scottish Parliament. I am not a member of any religious group or political party, and I support and look forward to this expansion and doubling.

Has Lord Wallace considered to what extent present poverty in Scotland is related to Scotland’s history as part of the United Kingdom, and to the limited powers and finance available to the Scottish Government under devolution? Will Lord Wallace condemn the UK Government’s plans to axe the £20 a week uplift to Universal Credit?

E Campbell, Newton Mearns.

KATE FORBES WAS BEING REALISTIC

ISOBEL Hunter (Letters, September 2) complains of the “effrontery” of Finance Secretary Kate Forbes saying that to enforce another lockdown, if necessary, “she has no money for business support or furlough" and would need "additional help from the UK Government". That, however, is the reality.

The UK Government’s deficit last year was 14.3%, the largest in western Europe, because the Chancellor had to "borrow" the funds from the Bank of England to pay for “business support or furlough”. More realistically, however, Rishi Sunak told the Bank to electronically create the money in return for bonds he issued to them, which will be repaid whenever to the Bank of England, which of course is owned by the same Westminster Government. Basically, it is a round trip.

Ms Forbes’s problem is that she has no access to this, the block grant being her main source of funds, which is totally lacking in scale for “business support or furlough”. Ms Forbes displayed not “effrontery” but realism.

Nor was she guilty of “hypocrisy”. Hypocrisy is the trade of those who suggest that “business support or furlough” were in some way charitable support for Scotland – our share of UK debt is taken from the block grant every year. We’ll pay. Similar support was provided by governments throughout western Europe, yes even by small countries, and without similar effect on national deficit. It is “hypocrisy” to suggest otherwise, as well as seriously misleading.

Alasdair Galloway, Dumbarton.

SNP FROWNS ON FREE THINKING

ADAM Tomkins bemoans the shortage of ideas and ambition of successive SNP governments ("There is so much that the Scottish Government could do – so let’s get to it", The Herald September 1). When he states that "for an MSP with a brain, the first week of term is a good one to miss", he infers that there is in certain members of the Holyrood Parliament a lack of intellectual capacity and dexterity. While he does not attach any political direction to that remark, there are some who believe that is one of the factors inhibiting the development and implementation by the SNP of far-ranging policies which would be beneficial and productive for Scotland and those who live here.

There is also the pressure within the SNP for party unity and discipline, which has been described in the past as "almost scary". Think of those of experience and political standing who crossed swords with the SNP such as the much-missed Margo MacDonald. Indeed, think also of one still crossing swords with the party in the form of Jim Sillars. Consider also the recent experiences of Joanna Cherry MP at the hands of the party. The SNP, while devoting so much time and effort to the promotion of constitutional independence, so often fails to appreciate and encourage independence of mind.

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.

* DOMINIC Raab correctly was held to account for his actions or lack of actions in connection with the Afghanistan crisis ("Raab: UK thought fall of Kabul ‘unlikely’ this year", The Herald, September 2). The inquisition was carried out by MPs of all parties, importantly including his own Conservative MPs. When will we see Nicola Sturgeon and her “ministers” being held to account by their own MPs and MSPs for their many errors of judgment, or is it against SNP rules to question the hierarchy?

It seems the UK Government can teach the SNP regime a thing or two.

Douglas Cowe, Newmachar.

DAY JOB ARGUMENT WILL NOT WASH

CELIA Judge (Letters, September 2) trots out an old and well-worn argument for opposing something you disagree with. She would deny the entire Scottish nation the opportunity to fix the democratic deficit existing within the UK because other problems affecting sections of our nation should be fixed first. The argument that you should not fix this because you have not yet fixed that or the other is the oldest excuse in the book for never fixing anything.

The independence question belongs to the Scottish nation and Nicola Sturgeon and Celia Judge are each entitled to assign their personal level of priority to its resolution.

Willie Maclean, Milngavie.

