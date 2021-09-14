No matter who I serve this simple pasta dish to, I always get compliments and asked for the recipe. It’s a really quick yet impressive dish, perfect for summer alfresco dining, accompanied with a nice, chilled glass of Gavi.

Ingredients:

4 garlic cloves

1 red bell chilli

1tbs olive oil

4 tbsp fresh chives

6 slices prosciutto

300g raw tiger prawns

400 g linguine

1 vegetable stock pot

50ml white wine

300ml double cream

Garnish:

1 lemon

30g grated parmesan

Fresh chilli (optional)

Sprinkle of chopped chives

Method:

Crush the garlic cloves, finely chop the chives, cut the chilli in half lengthways, remove the seeds and slice, then cut up the prosciutto (scissors work well for cutting the ham).

Add the linguini to a pan of boiling water with the veg stock and cook until ‘al dente’. Keep back some of the water for the sauce later.

Heat oil in a deep pan on a medium-high heat and add in the chilli and ham and fry for 3 mins. Season with pepper (salt not needed as enough in the ham) and add the garlic and cook for a further minute, add the white wine, reduce for a further minute before adding in 75ml of the stock from your pasta pan. Reduce the liquid by keeping high for a minute or two, stirring continuously.

Turn the heat to low and add the cream, prawns and 3/4 chives. Let the sauce simmer for a few minutes until it goes nice and velvety.

Drain the pasta and add it into your sauce. Cut your lemon in half and squeeze on half of the lemon juice. Add a little more pepper and gently fold the mixture and pasta together to combine.

Serve immediately with a sprinkle of the remaining chives and parmesan and a wedge of lemon.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend