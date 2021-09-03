Wayne Rooney, Usain Bolt and Sir Mo Farah are among the stars set to take part in Soccer Aid this weekend.

The event was set up by singer Robbie Williams in 2006 in conjunction with the children's charity Unicef, where an England XI and a Rest of the World XI compete in an 11-a-sde game to raise money.

Ex-professional football players and celebrities make up the teams.

After taking place behind closed doors last year fans are allowed to attend in person again.

Here's all you need to know about the tenth iteration of the competition.

How to watch Soccer Aid?





This year Soccer Aid is taking place at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium for the first time, with the venue usually being Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm on Saturday 4th September.

The game is being shown on ITV with coverage starting from 6.30pm.

Usual presenter Dermot O’Leary is heading up the coverage, alongside Alex Scott.

Who is playing?





A number of notable ex-professionals are turning out for England this year, including Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes and Jamie Carragher.

Big names for the celebrities include Olympic gold medal winning long-distance runner Sir Mo Farah, Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Max Whitlock and YouTuber Chunkz.

Sir Mo Farah (left) and Mark Wright in training session ahead of Soccer Aid 2021 (Martin Rickett/ PA Wire)

For the Rest of the World XI ex-pros include the likes of Roberto Carlos, Nigel De Jong and Rivaldo.

On their celebrities side, Usain Bolt is the biggest name of the bunch, having appeared at a few previous Soccer Aids.

Line of Duty actor Martin Compston, presenter Ore Oduba and singer Tom Grennan are also going to be taking to the pitch.

The full squad list for both teams is below:

England

Olly Murs

Wayne Rooney

Paul Scholes

Jamie Carragher

Sir Mo Farah

Jamie Redknapp

Lee Mack

James Arthur

Gary Neville

Paddy McGuinness

Chunkz

Fara Williams

Mark Wright

Liv Cooke

Kelly Smith

David James

Aitch

Max Whitlock

Joel Dommett

Shaun Wright-Phillips

James Bay

Rest of the World

Usain Bolt

Roberto Carlos

Rivaldo

Shay Given

Nigel De Jong

Pablo Zabaleta

Martin Compston

Tom Grennan

Patrice Evra

Big Zuu

Ore Oduba

Kem Cetinay

Roman Kemp

Chelcee Grimes

Dermot Kennedy

Yungblud

Who is managing the teams?





Former England manager Sven Goran-Eriksson will be taking charge of the Three Lions for this one, with Robbie Williams, Micah Richards and David Seaman making up his coaching staff.

Meanwhile, ex-Tottenham, Portsmouth and QPR boss Harry Redknapp will be heading up the Rest of the World team, with Judy Murray and Robbie Keane as his coaching staff.

Can you get tickets?





Nearly all the tickets are sold out, but there are a few limited spots still available in Category 5 areas of the stadium at time of writing.

A couple of tickets remain in the Colin Bell Stand, South Stand and East Stand.

Prices for those are £21 for adults and £10.50 for under 16s, but you’ll need to get them quick if you still want to head to the game.

Who won last time out?





In the 2020 match a 1-1 draw was fought out, with Robbie Keane opening the scoring for the Rest of the World (RoW), before YouTuber Yung Filly equalised.

It went to penalties, with the RoW winning 4-3, as Chunkz missed the decisive spot kick.

England also lost the 2019 version on penalties, so will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.