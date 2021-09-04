I BELIEVE that the First Minister is not prejudiced against the English, nor are the majority of SNP members ("White turns grey as Presiding Officer turns the screws over off-colour remark", The Herald, September 3). However, their party opened the Pandora’s Box of nationalism in Scotland and have tended to leave the latch unhooked when convenient.

There have been marches in Scotland with "Tory Scum Out"’ as the lead banner. There have been protesters at transport hubs holding "England get out of Scotland" signs. Ian Blackford polices Twitter asking why an English photographer was in Scotland. Rhiannon Spear tweeted "we hate the United Kingdom too" during Eurovision. "We are not England’s holiday park" said Moira Shemilt, another SNP councillor.

Unfortunately, the SNP is so politically antagonistic to England that it already governs as if Scotland has seceded from the UK. Imagine if you will if the "Tory" or "England" was replaced by a racial epithet? The furore would be rightly deafening.

To a minority in Scotland, Tory, English, and Westminster is an oppressive Anglo Hydra and because of this, they are fair game. Sometimes it’s not difficult to see the obvious sentiment in such incidents: you don’t really belong here.

David Bone, Girvan.

* TORY MSP Tess White was clearly out of order when she made her comment about Scotland’s racist attitude to English people. Her behaviour was not appropriate for a parliamentary environment. However, I must admit I thought exactly the same as I watched First Minister's Questions live.

When prompted by a question from the floor asking her to condemn anti-Irish and anti-Catholic singing by a small number of Rangers fans, Nicola Sturgeon, ever the opportunist and master of stage and screen, took full advantage of the opportunity to vent her spleen at all forms of racism in Scotland and stated her condemnation in the strongest possible terms. However, my thoughts had turned to anti-English banners being displayed at Carlisle, Berwick and Glasgow Central as well as displayed at independence rallies and to vile verbal abuse directed at Eddie Jones, England rugby coach when using public transport.

Although not condoned, none of these actions was outrightly condemned by Ms Sturgeon or her faithful band. At best, they simply distanced themselves from the issue. One can only presume that she did not want to alienate some of her support base? Sadly, I know of a number of English people who have felt intimidated by nationalist actions and simply keep a low profile.

Duncan Sooman, Milngavie.

WHY CAN THERE BE NO COMPROMISE?

HUGH Scott Smith (Letters, September 2) should not be surprised that the Scottish Green Party is pleased with itself for having alienated the majority of Scottish voters who oppose independence, or that Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed its co-leaders into her Government. Indeed, she has chosen to pursue a political course based on rejection of the majority view and into deeper and deeper confrontation.

Proof positive of this uncompromising mainstream of Scottish nationalism is to be seen in the same letters page, in Iain Gunn’s rejection of the 60 per cent proposal. Both Nicola Sturgeon and Alister Jack have suggested a 60% support level before a new referendum – what is so wrong with using that as a basis for compromise? Ms Sturgeon wants Indyref2 and Mr Jack doesn’t and both have mandates to support their points of view – so why not agree a way of meeting halfway?

The answer would seem to be because nationalism knows no compromise. We should never forgive Ms Sturgeon and the SNP (with their helots the Greens) for leading us to this binary world of political spasms and dogma.

Peter A Russell, Glasgow.

A TRAVESTY OF DEMOCRACY

THE proposal that any independence referendum result would have to show a minimum support of 60% for it to be accepted is the latest wriggle by Westminster in its attempts to avoid facing up to the problems of Scotland's relationship with England.

If, for example, the vote fell short by 2%, we would be forced to reject the expressed wishes of 58%, which would be a travesty of democracy and a source of continuing political instability. Perhaps that is the intention.

Peter Dryburgh, Edinburgh.

CIRCULAR ARGUMENT

SCOTTISH Greens co-leader Lorna Slater has been appointed Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity. Biodiversity I pretty much understand. Green Skills are presumably not what I exercise in my garden – but what are they? As for the Circular Economy, I have a vision of a hamster running hard on its wheel. It seems that life imitates art: this sounds more like the Ministry of Silly Walks from Monty Python than anything else.

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh.

WHY THIRD OPTION IS A NON-STARTER

JIM Sillars was my MP for many years and is one of Scotland’s most interesting politician, but a talent sadly wasted due to a falling out with each of the many parties he has given his support. While he is correct on the SNP dragging out the referendum timetable, he would need to flesh out his assertion that a form of devo max would be insisted on by the UK Government in any future referendum ("Sillars: No way UK Government will allow another Yes/No vote", The Herald, September 3).

“A third way” option was refused (by unionists) in 2014, and attempts to revive it (by unionists) have noticeably failed to materialise. But, in any case, given the reneging by unionists on 2014 commitments, who could believe any such future pledge?

GR Weir, Ochiltree.

THE MORALITY OF AFGHANISTAN

I WATCHED on television news as an orphaned three-year-old girl scavenged for plastic in a busy street, alone in Kabul. She was filmed sitting at a lamppost trying to stay awake. A displaced family, living in a makeshift tent had the charity, empathy and decency to take her in and look after her.

I watched on television as Boris Johnson declared his pride in what we have achieved in 20 years in Afghanistan and wonder whether he includes in our success infants sleeping at lampposts.

I know which scenario depicts morality.

John Logan, Bearsden.

GLASGOW NEEDS POWER-JETTING

HAVING a couple of hours to spare whilst my car was being serviced, I took a walk to see for myself Glasgow's filthy streets ("Grotty Glasgow’s filthy streets risk shaming Scotland on the world stage, The Herald August 31). I have some sympathy with the council, fighting a losing battle, as more and more citizens neglect to dispose of their litter responsibly. The advent of fast food and the waste that it generates would appear to be at the heart of much of the problem. We cannot expect the local authority to step in and solve this vile pollution whilst a growing band of people act with such disregard for their fellow citizens and the environment. This is a cultural problem where, it appears, far too many Glaswegians have lost all respect and civic pride for the Dear Green Place.

Any attempt, and I am sure that there will be one, at a massive clean-up of the city, in time for COP26, will be a short-term cure for what is an ever-growing malaise. The promotion of pride and a personal obligation to the city together with a determined programme of heavy fines for those who litter should have been undertaken many years ago.

My walk took in much of the city centre and the ugliness of the staining on the handsome marble paving from the remains of fast food, and worse, was clearly evident.

Where the city council could make a difference would be the return of water bowsers and a programme of power-jetting the streets and pavements to rid us of this ugliness and associated smells.

David G Will, Milngavie.

REMEMBERING PIONEERS OF WOMEN'S FOOTBALL

HAPPENING to switch on the radio today in time to hear The Reunion (Radio 4, September 3), with an episode entitled The Pioneers of Women's Football, I thought that I might persist and hear what the ladies had to say about their football-playing days. I was really surprised at the tales of the struggles women had to go through to gain acceptance as players. I have found their website and can now sit in comfort to peruse their history.

Never interested in football, I was once very surprised at hearing great shouts and cheers coming from my late husband's "den". I popped my head around the door and found that he was watching two ladies teams playing. I was surprised as Jim had captained his old boys team in the 1950s and was a keen football supporter; at that time the Inverness Caley Thistle team, as we lived on Skye. He was hugely congratulatory of the ladies playing on his TV. I asked why. "Because," he said, "the ladies are playing good tactical football and are interesting to watch."

I will go back to the online history and look at the ladies who were playing in the Dick, Kerr Ladies team in the 1920s. They drew a crowd of 53,000 at Goodison Park in Liverpool in 1920 as they raised funds for soldiers wounded in the First World War. Outside the stadium were still 14,000 who could not get in.

I am still not interested in football but the programme passed the time that it took to repair a cracked beaker.

Thelma Edwards, Kelso.

LITTLE COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS PROBLEM

THE lack of clamour to acknowledge in meaningful terms this week's decision by Kim Little to retire from international football is a sad indictment of the lip service which is still paid to the women’s game in this country. Little seems fated like so many of her peers (witness Gemma Fay, 203 caps) to retire from close to two decades in the national team without any fanfare whatsoever.

This silence is particularly disappointing in the case of Little, the epitome of the phrase “world class”. If a world select was picked, Little would be (and has been for the last 10-plus years) a contender to captain the team. Will we ever see one of her male counterparts get even close to such a standard?

We can but dream (of that, and a day when our women’s team is given the credit and coverage it deserves).

Anna Jamieson, Dunblane.