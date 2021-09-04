BILLY GILMOUR admitted his excitement may have cost him his first international goal for Scotland.
The midfielder burst into the box on the hour mark against Moldova but dragged his effort wide from close range on a frustrating night in front of goal for Steve Clarke’s side.
But his missed chance didn’t take away from his meteoric rise in the Scotland shirt.
On coming close to his first goal at Hampden, Gilmour admitted: “I should’ve scored, I think I just got too excited. I have to be more clinical. We had chances to put them to bed.
“But I enjoyed it a lot. Good result I could’ve scored myself and should’ve had more goals altogether but it’s three points and a positive result.
“I love coming away with Scotland and putting on the jersey and representing my country, especially with the team we’ve got here.”
The narrow 1-0 win over Moldova sets up a crucial clash with Austria on Tuesday night and Gilmour insists the team must win on their travels to bolster the bid for qualification.
“We’ve have to go there and win”, he said. “We said last week we wanted to come here tonight and win. We’ve done that and now it’s straight to Austria and make sure we get the three points."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.