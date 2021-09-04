JAMES MCFADDEN has branded Tuesday night’s clash against Austria as MASSIVE after Scotland staggered to a 1-0 victory over Moldova.
The former national team No2 reckons the clash against Austria, who lost 5-2 to Israel last night, will be crucial in the bid for second spot in the World Cup qualifying group.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Tartan Army favourite Faddy said: “I think the most important thing is winning the game, especially now with the result in Israel for Austria, it makes the game on Tuesday night massive.
“A massive game and it could take us a long way to getting that second spot.
“I would’ve liked a few more goals but I think the most important thing is getting the win.
“It’s the same old problem, we’re not clinical enough in front of goal.
“We had good chances and we just haven’t been able to put them away. It’s not just one person that is guilty of missing them, it’s throughout the team.”
