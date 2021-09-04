STEVE CLARKE insists the only thing nervy about the win over Moldova at Hampden was the scoreline.

The Scotland boss was pleased with the shift from his players in front of a packed national stadium but admitted a second goal would’ve made it a more comfortable evening’s work.

“It’s a good win for us”, said Clarke. “We needed the second goal to make it a little more comfortable but we defended well, we saw out the last ten minutes when everyone was maybe getting a little bit nervous. It wasn’t really that nervous, only the scoreline.

“We started well, a lot of good stuff, created a lot of chances should’ve been a little bit more clinical and it would’ve been a much more comfortable night. But I was pleased with the attitude and the performance.

“We had a lot of changes, no time on the training pitch so that was pleasing to see the boys who went in slotted in and did the job.”

Scotland dominated the majority of proceedings at Hampden but couldn’t force a second goal passing up a number of major openings.

But Clarke is not concerned as he backed his side to keep creating and find the scoring touch in the matches ahead.

He added: “I’m a great believer that if you keep creating chances eventually you’ll score them and hopefully that’ll be the case in one of the games we take two or three.”