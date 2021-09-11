The Morning Show (Apple TV+, from Fri)

Cast your mind back to November 1, 2019. That was the launch date for Apple TV+, and its big opening series was The Morning Show, a 10-part drama which had "hit" written all over it thanks to the participation of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon (who both also act as executive producers) and Steve Carell. The first series introduced viewers to breakfast news broadcaster Alex Levy (Aniston) and her arch rival Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), as well as Mitch Kessler (Carell), Alex's former colleague who was fired following allegations of sexual misconduct. This time around, coronavirus rears its ugly head, while Julianna Margulies, Hasan Minhaj, Greta Lee and Ruairi O'Connor join the cast.

Dr Death (StarzPlay, from Sun)

If you're about to have surgery, it might be better to watch this eight-part mini-series after you've been in hospital rather than before. It tells the chilling real-life tale of Christopher Duntsch, who is currently serving a life sentence in a Texas jail, and is based on the popular podcast of the same name. Joshua Jackson takes the lead role, depicting Duntsch as a sinister neurosurgeon with a severe case of narcissism. As his psychopathic tendencies increase, he's seen deliberately botching operations on a number of trusting patients, leaving some of them maimed while killing others. The impressive supporting cast includes Grace Gummer, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Netflix, from Tue)

For the final time, the comedian/actor and his talent agent father Michael are jetting off on an unforgettable holiday. No doubt they'll clash over what they should be doing when they get there - it's a formula that's worked for the past four seasons, so there seems no point in changing it now. They've visited 14 nations so far, but this time keep things closer to home by exploring the UK. Among the highlights to look out for are a dinner to forget involving Gordon Ramsay, a hair-rising flight in a Spitfire and an exploration of Edinburgh as the duo visit sites across England, Scotland and Wales. Although father and son wind each other up something silly, there are touching moments to be had too.

Schumacher (Netflix, from Wed)

In December 2013, Michael Schumacher suffered a brain injury in a skiing accident. Little about his life since then is known, and if you're looking for more information via this documentary, you're going to be disappointed. However, sports fans - and those of Formula 1 in particular - will love watching it for its look back over his illustrious career, which included winning a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles. Schumacher can be seen discussing his achievements via archive interviews, while previously unreleased footage helps paint a compelling portrait of a remarkable sportsman. His wife Corinna, father Rolf, brother Ralf and children Gina-Maria and Mick are among those offering their views.

Sex Education (Netflix, from Fri)

We were expecting the third season of the smash-hit comedy-drama in January, but like so many other things, production was delayed by the global pandemic. However, as the saying goes, all good things come to those who wait. Jason Isaacs joins the cast as the more successful brother of disgraced headteacher Mr Groff, while Girls' star Jemima Kirk takes the role of former pupil Hope Haddon, who is taking charge of Moordale following Groff's unceremonious downfall. She makes her presence felt by introducing a new uniform, although what we really want to know is whether or not central character Otis and his best friend Maeve will finally get together. Everyone's keeping mum for now, but we have high hopes...