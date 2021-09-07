Police Scotland have admitted failings which “materially contributed” to the death of a young mother who lay undiscovered in a crashed car with her partner for three days after the incident was reported to police.

The force on Tuesday pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches relating to the deaths of John Yuill, 28, and Lamara Bell, 25.

The pair died after their car crashed off the M9 near Stirling in July 2015. Despite a call being made to police to alert them to the crash, it took officers three days to respond.

When they finally arrived at the scene, Mr Yuill was found to be dead but Ms Bell was still clinging to life. She died four days later in hospital.

It later emerged that a phone call taken at the force call-handling centre at Bilston Glen Service Centre which described the crash and the location of the car was not recorded by the Police IT system.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, the office of the Chief Constable of Police Scotland admitted that it's call handling system had been at fault.

The scene of the crash

It also failed to ensure the system was “not vulnerable to unacceptable risks arising from human error”, and to ensure that all relevant information reported by members of the public was recorded so that it could be considered and a police response provided where appropriate.

The force admitted that because of thes failings, members of the public were exposed to risks to their health and safety.

Police Scotland accepted that on July 5, 2015, a police officer at the force call-handling centre at Bilston Glen Service Centre failed to record a phone call from a member of the public reporting that a vehicle was at the bottom of an embankment at the side of the eastbound junction nine slip road from the M80 on to the M9.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone

The indictment says the phone call was not recorded on any Police Scotland IT system and the failure went unnoticed with “no proper consideration of the report and no opportunity for an appropriate response from Police Scotland”.

The force admitted Ms Bell and Mr Yuill remained “unaided and exposed to the elements” in the car between July 5 and 8, 2015 and that the failings “materially contributed” to her death on July 12 that year at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The force pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Sir Stephen House, who was chief constable at the time of the incident, stepped down from the role at the end of 2015 following controversy over the deaths.