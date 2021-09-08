Nicola Sturgeon will update Parliament on the Covid situation in Scotland today as cases once again surpassed 5,000 yesterday.

It's the first minister's second visit to Holyrood in two days, having yesterday announced the Programme for Government in front of MSPs.

Cases have risen since Scotland abandoned most major remaining restrictions on August 9, prompting the first minister to give three Covid updates over the course of two weeks.

This will mark her fourth since August 24, during which she is likely to outline how Scotland aims to tackle the continuing surge in cases.

Last month, the government warned it could not rule out reintroducing certain measures if they were deemed required.

The latest announcement comes after the UK Government was forced to deny reports that it was considering a circuit breaker lockdown in October.

Here's what time Nicola Sturgeon is due to provide today's Covid update and how to watch...

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update today?





Nicola Sturgeon is due to speak in Parliament today after 2pm.

Her update is the second item on the agenda, following portfolio questions.

Last week the first minister spoke at around 2:50pm, but it could be any time between 2:15-3pm, depending on the number of questions.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update today?





As usual, the Covid update will be available to watch on Scottish Parliament TV and will be live streamed on the Scottish government's social media pages.

The statement will also be live tweeted via the SNP's twitter page.

BBC One Scotland will show the update on the programme, Politics Scotland.