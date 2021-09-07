SCOTLAND RATINGS

CRAIG GORDON 7

Commanded his box well and his distribution was solid. Never really tested in terms of shot stopping until the 78th minute. A fine save to deny Baumgartner from a corner.

STEPHEN O’DONNELL 6

Returned to his right back berth after Nathan Patterson picked up an injury. Battled well but very wasteful in possession at times.

ANDY ROBERTSON 7

Bombed down the left flank on countless occasions, but his final ball was not up to scratch. A polished defensive display though and can be proud of his efforts.

BILLY GILMOUR 7

Not as influential as he has been in a Scotland shirt recently but still a tidy performance. Sharp on the ball and provided plenty of energy in the middle of the park.

GRANT HANLEY 8

Colossal at the back. So strong in the air and tackle and fought for the full 90 minutes. Booked so will miss next match against Israel, he will be a huge miss for Steve Clarke’s side.

KIERAN TIERNEY 8

Another one who impressed greatly at the back. Got forward well too when Scotland were in possession and looked to counter. A key addition to the Scotland defence.

JOHN MCGINN 7

His usual dangerous self in possession. Made a number of darting runs into the final third and linked up well with Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams. Won some important fouls for his team too.

CALLUM MCGREGOR 7

Kept Scotland ticking in the middle. Sprayed the ball about well and got up and down the park constantly. A calm head on the ball when Scotland needed him.

LYNDON DYKES 8

Led the line well alongside Che Adams. Ran himself into the ground and topped off a fine display with the only goal of the game from the penalty spot. His hold up play throughout was brilliant.

CHE ADAMS 8

Did well to win the deciding penalty of the encounter. A constant threat to the Austrian defence and was unlucky not to grab a goal himself. Got Scotland up the park on countless occasions as he won important fouls.

JACK HENDRY 8

One of his best performances in a navy-blue jersey. Won all of his defensive battles and was tidy in possession too. Made a couple of key interceptions in the final third.

SUBSTITUTES

RYAN CHRISTIE (FOR DYKES, 70) 5

Provided some fresh legs late on and looked a threat on the counter attack.

PAUL MCGINN (FOR O’DONNELL, 77) 4

On for a late defensive shift as he made his Scotland debut.

LEWIS FERGUSON (FOR GILMOUR, 88) 2

Put himself about in the midfield battle late on.

KEVIN NISBETT (FOR ADAMS, 88) 2

On for a few doggy runs in the dying minutes.