SCOTLAND RATINGS
CRAIG GORDON 7
Commanded his box well and his distribution was solid. Never really tested in terms of shot stopping until the 78th minute. A fine save to deny Baumgartner from a corner.
STEPHEN O’DONNELL 6
Returned to his right back berth after Nathan Patterson picked up an injury. Battled well but very wasteful in possession at times.
ANDY ROBERTSON 7
Bombed down the left flank on countless occasions, but his final ball was not up to scratch. A polished defensive display though and can be proud of his efforts.
BILLY GILMOUR 7
Not as influential as he has been in a Scotland shirt recently but still a tidy performance. Sharp on the ball and provided plenty of energy in the middle of the park.
GRANT HANLEY 8
Colossal at the back. So strong in the air and tackle and fought for the full 90 minutes. Booked so will miss next match against Israel, he will be a huge miss for Steve Clarke’s side.
KIERAN TIERNEY 8
Another one who impressed greatly at the back. Got forward well too when Scotland were in possession and looked to counter. A key addition to the Scotland defence.
JOHN MCGINN 7
His usual dangerous self in possession. Made a number of darting runs into the final third and linked up well with Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams. Won some important fouls for his team too.
CALLUM MCGREGOR 7
Kept Scotland ticking in the middle. Sprayed the ball about well and got up and down the park constantly. A calm head on the ball when Scotland needed him.
LYNDON DYKES 8
Led the line well alongside Che Adams. Ran himself into the ground and topped off a fine display with the only goal of the game from the penalty spot. His hold up play throughout was brilliant.
CHE ADAMS 8
Did well to win the deciding penalty of the encounter. A constant threat to the Austrian defence and was unlucky not to grab a goal himself. Got Scotland up the park on countless occasions as he won important fouls.
JACK HENDRY 8
One of his best performances in a navy-blue jersey. Won all of his defensive battles and was tidy in possession too. Made a couple of key interceptions in the final third.
SUBSTITUTES
RYAN CHRISTIE (FOR DYKES, 70) 5
Provided some fresh legs late on and looked a threat on the counter attack.
PAUL MCGINN (FOR O’DONNELL, 77) 4
On for a late defensive shift as he made his Scotland debut.
LEWIS FERGUSON (FOR GILMOUR, 88) 2
Put himself about in the midfield battle late on.
KEVIN NISBETT (FOR ADAMS, 88) 2
On for a few doggy runs in the dying minutes.
