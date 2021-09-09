The finalists for this year’s The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards in association with Arnold Clark have just been announced and they include organisations and individuals from across a wide spread of businesses and enterprises who are actively promoting diversity in all its forms,

The results will be revealed on The Herald’s virtual Awards Room platform on Thursday, October 7 and bookings are open now for a place at the event, when the winners in each of the eight categories will be announced.

The Diversity Awards are a platform for recognising accountability in business, sport, education as well as in the public and charity sectors and they include categories for stand-out individuals from any background who are making a difference in their areas.

Among those in the running include The Glenmorangie Company, ScotRail and Abertay University as well as more than two dozen other businesses and individuals.

Sponsors behind this year’s awards are organisations that have already embraced diversity and they are keen to spread the message further.

Carol Henry, Group People Director at Arnold Clark, title sponsors of the awards, said:”I’d like to say a huge congratulations to all of the finalists. As title sponsors of the event and of the Diversity Star Performer and Diversity Campaign of the Year categories, it has been great to see so many organisations putting diversity and inclusion at the heart of their policies, recruitment strategies and campaigns. There is no doubt that this valuable work will help to make these organisations places where people feel they can bring their whole selves to work.’

Ren Ling Lee,Site Engineer, BAE Systems Maritime , Naval Ships, sponsors of both the Diversity in the Third Sector and Diversity Through Education Awards, said: It is a huge honour to be part of The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards for Scotland 2021 and an even greater honour to be given the opportunity for our BAE Systems to be able to act as a sponsor for the event.

“A huge congratulations to all the nominees and the finalists of the various different categories. It is incredible to see and hear in more detail all the great work that is happening out there despite the global pandemic.”

Fergus McMillan, Head of Equality and Diversity at Skills Development Scotland, sponsors of Diversity in the Public Sector said:“I would like to extend my congratulations to the finalists – especially to the organisations recognised in the Diversity in the Public Sector category – for their efforts towards greater inclusivity and eliminating inequalities.

“The high quality of the entries and finalists demonstrates the level of best practice and progress amongst public sector employers, and it is heartening to know that so many fellow organisations in the sector share our passion to ensure equality and fair work principles are at the heart of everything they do”.

Meanwhile Paul Skovron, Managing Director, 3In Consulting, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Star Performer 250+ employees category. This year there have been some great nominations from a range of companies illustrating the commitment of our businesses to be leading diversity champions in Scotland. We are thrilled to see how the finalists have demonstrated their commitment to creating an inclusive workplace through greater diversity and belonging.

“These organisations have embedded diversity into the bedrock of their business creating an inclusive culture, strong values, and a passion for employee wellbeing and sustainability. The finalists have realised that diversity and inclusion maturity is an ongoing journey in an ever-changing environment, and they have successfully established an ecosystem of growth across their enterprise and fostered a culture of collaboration, equity and innovation.

And Ruth Minnican, Head of Corporate Relations Diageo Supply Chain and Procurement, sponsors of the Diversity Hero of the Year award, said: “Congratulations to all this year’s Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards finalists. At Diageo our people are the foundation to our success, and everyone in our business is empowered to champion inclusion and diversity and drive change to make a difference.

“We are therefore proud to once again be sponsoring The Diversity Hero of the Year category. The worthy finalists are role models, and have overcome challenges and made a difference to others, either in the workplace or in their community.”

The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards will take place on The Herald’s virtual Awards Room platform on Thursday, October 7 and for more information on how to book your place at the event visit http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-awards/ or contact Stephen Laughlin, Events Manager, on 0141 302 6050.

DIVERSITY STAR PERFORMER: 1 – 250 employees

The Glenmorangie Company

The Scottish Centre for Personal Safety

Akari Solutions

Morton Fraser LLP

DIVERSITY STAR PERFORMER: 250+ employees

ScotRail

BAE Systems Embrace Employee Resource Group

Scottish Power

DIVERSITY THROUGH EDUCATION

West College Scotland – Digital Strategy

Abertay University

SmartSTEMs

University of Stirling, Faculty of Health Sciences and Sport

DIVERSITY IN SPORT

Active Life Club

scottishathletics (Scottish Athletics Ltd)

DIVERSITY CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

Ashurst

Deaf Action

HSBC (Scottish Financial Enterprise)

Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP

DIVERSITY HERO OF THE YEAR

Karen Wallace Equality Diversity and Inclusion Manager – Scotrail

Khadija Mohammed University of the West of Scotland

Alan Bell – Founder, The Scottish Centre for Personal Safety

Ollie Folayan – Co Founder, AFBE-UK Scotland

Tommy Nicito - Firefish Software

Chris Thomas - Incovo

DIVERSITY IN THE PUBLIC SECTOR

Abertay University

West College Scotland - YES Programme

Nuzhat Mirza - NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde

NHS Golden Jubilee

DIVERSITY IN THE THIRD SECTOR

The Scottish Centre for Personal Safety

Musicians in Exile – The Glasgow Barons

Indepen-dance

prespect LTD